The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between New Mexico and Colorado State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico-Colorado State prediction and pick.

Saturday's Mountain West Conference showdown features the New Mexico Lobos (9-3) visiting the Colorado State Rams (7-5) at Moby Arena in Fort Collins. Donovan Dent leads the Lobos, averaging 19.6 points and 7.3 assists per game, while Nique Clifford anchors Colorado State with 16.3 points and 10.7 rebounds. New Mexico enters with momentum after a 78-71 victory against VCU, boasting an impressive 87.0 points per game offensive output. The Rams, shooting 45.5% from the field, will look to leverage their home-court advantage in what promises to be a competitive conference battle with significant early-season implications.

Here are the New Mexico-Colorado State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-Colorado State Odds

New Mexico: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -111

Colorado State: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 151.5 (-115)

Under: 151.5 (-105)

How to Watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico's high-octane offense, averaging an impressive 87.0 points per game, is poised to overwhelm Colorado State's defense in Saturday's matchup. The Lobos' offensive firepower is led by the dynamic Donovan Dent, who's coming off a spectacular 40-point performance against VCU. Dent's ability to score and distribute, averaging 19.6 points and 7.3 assists per game, will be a major challenge for the Rams' defense. Additionally, New Mexico's balanced attack, with four players averaging 11 or more points per game, provides multiple threats that Colorado State will struggle to contain.

The Lobos' superior rebounding, averaging 36.3 boards per game compared to Colorado State's 33.3, gives them a significant advantage in controlling the pace and securing second-chance opportunities. New Mexico's aggressive defense, averaging 10.3 steals per game, is likely to disrupt Colorado State's offensive rhythm and create fast-break opportunities. With the Rams struggling from beyond the arc this season, they may find it difficult to keep pace with New Mexico's efficient three-point shooting. The Lobos' momentum from their recent victories, combined with their ability to play at a fast tempo, should overwhelm Colorado State and lead to a New Mexico victory on the road.

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State is primed to secure a victory against New Mexico in Saturday's Mountain West showdown at Moby Arena. The Rams' home-court advantage, known as “Moby Madness,” will play a crucial role in this matchup. With a capacity of 8,745 passionate fans, Moby Arena provides an intimate and intimidating atmosphere that has historically propelled CSU to success. The Rams' familiarity with their home court, combined with the energy of their supporters, will likely disrupt New Mexico's rhythm and give Colorado State a significant edge.

Furthermore, Colorado State's balanced offensive attack and strong rebounding presence make them a formidable opponent. Led by Nique Clifford, who averages an impressive 16.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, the Rams have the firepower to match New Mexico's high-scoring offense. CSU's ability to control the boards, averaging 33.3 rebounds per game, will be crucial in limiting the Lobos' second-chance opportunities and fast-break points. With the Rams shooting a solid 45.5% from the field and their recent success with back-to-back victories over Nevada and Radford, Colorado State is well-positioned to defend their home court and secure another conference win.

Final New Mexico-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

In this closely matched Mountain West Conference showdown, New Mexico enters as a slight 1.5-point favorite over Colorado State. The Lobos' high-powered offense, averaging 87.0 points per game, gives them a slight edge over the Rams' more modest offensive output. Donovan Dent's explosive scoring ability, coming off a 40-point performance against VCU, could be the difference-maker in this contest. However, Colorado State's home-court advantage at Moby Arena, where they boast a 5-1 record this season, cannot be overlooked. The Rams' strong rebounding presence and balanced offensive attack led by Nique Clifford could keep them competitive throughout the game.

New Mexico's road struggles (0-1 on the road) and Colorado State's recent momentum with two straight wins add intrigue to this matchup. The Lobos' superior three-point shooting and fast-paced style of play might prove challenging for the Rams to contain for a full 40 minutes. While the game is expected to be close, New Mexico's offensive firepower and recent form suggest they have a slight edge to cover the 1.5-point spread. The Lobos' ability to push the tempo and create scoring opportunities from multiple players should allow them to eke out a narrow victory on the road on Saturday.

Final New Mexico-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -1.5 (-104), Over 151.5 (-115)