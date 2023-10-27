The New Mexico Lobos take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. Check out our college football odds series for our New Mexico Nevada prediction and pick. Find how to watch New Mexico Nevada.

New Mexico and Nevada both had memorable Saturdays in their most recent games. Two teams going through miserable seasons found a ray of light, which puts them on relatively equal footing entering this night game in Reno for Week 9.

New Mexico beat Hawaii, 42-21, to snap a 14-game Mountain West Conference losing streak. That's nearly two full seasons of losing every game in conference play. The Lobo passing game was on point, with starting quarterback Dylan Hopkins completing 20 of 25 passes in a very efficient attack. That UNM-Hawaii game was virtually a pick 'em game, with New Mexico going off as a half-point favorite. The Lobos winning by 21 was not an expected development, but it enabled Los Lobos to shed the baggage of their burdensome MWC losing skid.

Nevada also broke a long losing streak last week. It wasn't a Mountain West losing streak, but an overall losing binge of 16 straight games. Nevada put an end to it with a win over San Diego State on the road. The result was definitely a surprise; Nevada was an underdog of nearly two touchdowns. However, the real surprise — bigger than the upset itself — was that the Wolf Pack shut out San Diego State. Nevada has not had an especially robust defense, which is what you would expect of a team which had lost 16 straight games, so the ability play an essentially perfect game against any team is highly unexpected.

New Mexico and Nevada just snapped two different kinds of double-digit losing streaks. One will create a two-game winning streak this weekend. Which one will it be?

Here are the New Mexico-Nevada College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: New Mexico-Nevada Odds

New Mexico Lobos: +1.5 (-118)

Nevada Wolf Pack: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 49.5 (-115)

Under: 49.5 (-105)

How To Watch New Mexico vs Nevada

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos will have a lot of confidence coming into this game after their win over Hawaii. Dylan Hopkins' efficient passing performance against Hawaii should give the Lobos a reasonable amount of confidence that they can perform well on offense yet again. Nevada feasted on San Diego State's weak and inept offense, but New Mexico seems to be ready to play at a much higher level on offense, particularly in the passing game. Nevada did beat San Diego State, but its offense managed only six total points in that game. If there's a concern that New Mexico's defense will get exposed, Nevada is not the team which is likely to do it.

Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread

The Wolf Pack have found something on defense. Their shutout of San Diego State can carry into this game at home against a New Mexico team which pounced on Hawaii but will be hard-pressed to replicate that performance on the road, at night, in Reno. Nevada played Kansas very tough at home earlier this season. If Nevada could play Kansas well at home, it can beat New Mexico at home.

Final New Mexico-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Two not-very-good teams which both snapped long losing streaks now face each other. This is a coin-flip game, not the kind of game you want to risk hard-earned money on. Look elsewhere this week.



Final New Mexico-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Nevada -1.5