The New Mexico Lobos take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. Check out our college basketball odds series for our New Mexico Nevada prediction and pick. Find how to watch New Mexico Nevada.

The New Mexico Lobos have reason to be concerned. They lost the plot in February of last season. They were unbeaten in November and December, began to slip in January, and then collapsed in February to miss the NCAA Tournament. New Mexico had been very solid through January of this season, but February demons are showing signs of coming back. It was one thing when Boise State went into The Pit in Albuquerque and knocked off the Lobos thanks to some very hot shooting. That was an outlier performance by Boise State, far better than expected, but New Mexico had to make sure it could stabilize and not allow more home games to slip through its fingers, especially against opponents which will not make the NCAA Tournament. One such team is UNLV, which had already beaten New Mexico this season (in Vegas) and had won at New Mexico last year, one of the results which kept the Lobos out of March Madness.

On Saturday, New Mexico stumbled again versus Vegas, losing to the Rebels in a very alarming result. New Mexico fell behind 18-7 in the early stages but then rallied to take the lead. It seemed New Mexico had straightened everything out, but the Lobos stagnated down the stretch and couldn't get enough defensive stops. They once again stumbled against UNLV, an opponent which has been UNM's kryptonite in recent years. Now New Mexico is taking on some water and needs to shore up its resume. The Lobos didn't do a ton in nonconference play and have to win battleground road games such as this one at Nevada. A win here would make UNM relax. A loss would create the creeping sense that a 2023-style nightmare — a late-season unraveling — could be in the process of repeating itself in 2024.

Here are the New Mexico-Nevada College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-Nevada Odds

New Mexico Lobos: +1.5 (-104)

Nevada Wolf Pack: -1.5 (-118)

Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

How To Watch New Mexico vs Nevada

Time: 11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos are going to be desperate in this game. They know that after losing to UNLV, they have to get back on track if they want to make the NCAA Tournament. The burning desire to avoid a 2023-level implosion in 2024 will drive this team and drive it very hard. New Mexico will be inspired and hungry in this game, and that's the kind of edge a bettor is looking for in a battle of relatively evenly-matched teams.

Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread

The Wolf Pack are playing good ball. They have recently beaten Colorado State, San Diego State and Utah State in the past few weeks. Also, they got crushed at New Mexico by 34 and will be motivated to play a lot better against the Lobos. They are in a good place but also have the revenge factor in their column. This game sets up well for them.

Final New Mexico-Nevada Prediction & Pick

New Mexico is struggling, Nevada is thriving, and Nevada is at home with a chance for revenge. Take Nevada.

Final New Mexico-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Nevada -1.5