The New Mexico Lobos take on the Saint Mary's Gaels. Check out our college basketball odds series for our New Mexico Saint Mary's prediction and pick. Find how to watch New Mexico Saint Mary's.

The New Mexico Lobos were the last unbeaten team in major college basketball last season. The Lobos were spotless in early January and seemed likely to not only make the NCAA Tournament, but get a high seed in March Madness. Then the roof caved in. The Lobos went on a big losing streak in the Mountain West Conference and could not find their footing. They missed the NCAA Tournament entirely and had to deal with the frustration of squandering such a magnificent start to their campaign. Being unbeaten for a two-month span of time, only to then collapse and miss the NCAA Tournament, is a gut punch which has lingered throughout the offseason.

New Mexico won on the road in Moraga, California, against Saint Mary's last season. If the Lobos can win yet again on the Gaels' home floor, it would be a real shot in the arm for a Lobo team which is desperate to bounce back and erase the memories of its February 2023 implosion.

Saint Mary's has a team a lot of people are excited about in Moraga. Last season's team ran into the March juggernaut from Connecticut. The eventual national champion Huskies stopped the Gaels in the Round of 32. Saint Mary's hopes to make a deeper run in March this season. With Aidan Mahaney back at point guard, the Gaels have the elite floor leader who can make their offense sing. Coach Randy Bennett has made the Sweet 16 before. He has a roster which is capable of returning to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. This is a terrific showcase game in the first week of the 2023-2024 college hoops season.

Here are the New Mexico-Saint Mary's College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-Saint Mary's Odds

New Mexico Lobos: +6.5 (-110)

Saint Mary's Gaels: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch New Mexico vs Saint Mary's

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos have an outstanding offense. Between Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Jaelen House, New Mexico has one of the more potent and electric 1-2 punch scoring combinations in the country. New Mexico's offense outplayed the Saint Mary's defense last season when the Lobos went into Moraga and won. If last season's New Mexico team could win on SMC's home floor, this season's team can certainly do the same. The Lobos know they can beat this opponent in this situation because they have in fact already done so. New Mexico won't lack confidence coming into this game.

Why Saint Mary's Could Cover the Spread

The Gaels remember losing the plot against New Mexico last season and failing to get stops versus the Lobos in the second half of their loss to UNM. Saint Mary's will be motivated to get revenge on New Mexico. The Gaels will be hungry to win this game. However, in addition to being hungry, SMC will simply play a lot better than it did a year ago when it fell to the Lobos. Aidan Mahaney is an elite point guard. He has a year of experience under his belt. He will be able to take control of this game in a way he was unable to do a year ago versus New Mexico. That will matter a lot.

Final New Mexico-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick

The maturation of Aidan Mahaney, combined with home-court advantage and the revenge factor, gives Saint Mary's a clear edge in this game. Take SMC.



Final New Mexico-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick: Saint Mary's -6.5