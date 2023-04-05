A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

April 2023 is here and we are excited to see new titles come out and be released on the Nintendo Switch! We have listed out our top 3 games, Megaman Battle Network, Minecraft Legends, and Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass details which will be available on the Nintendo Switch this April 2023 down below.

New Games in Nintendo Switch This April 2023

Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection

Release Date: April 14, 2023

The Battle Network is back! Face off against deadly enemy programs in electrifying grid-based battles as you hunt for powerful BattleChips. Pick up this collection of ten different action-packed titles as a bundle, or in two separate volumes on the Nintendo eShop.

The Battle Network is back! Get ready to jack into the net to face off against deadly enemy programs in electrifying grid-based battles, and search the net for rare and powerful BattleChips to build the ultimate deck of special moves!

The renowned Mega Man Battle Network series, which has expanded into anime and comics, is back in the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. This bundle includes ten action-packed games plus additional features like a gallery of illustrations and music! In addition, online play is supported!

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection includes:

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Protoman

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

Minecraft Legends

Release Date: April 19, 2023

Form valuable alliances with unexpected allies and lead them in strategic battles to defend the Overworld from the destructive piglins. Play alone or with friends either locally or online, including with cross-platform play!

Raise your banner high and inspire your allies! Call on familiar mobs and new friends to defeat the ravenous piglins and save the Overworld from their destructive greed. Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, a new action strategy game. Lead your allies in heroic battles to defend the Overworld from the destructive piglins.

The piglins’ Nether corruption is spreading across the Overworld, scorching everything it touches. Are you the hero who will protect this gentle land? Plan your strategy and face the piglins in epic battles – but be warned: they always fight back. Take on piglin bases by day and defend your allies after dusk. Explore lush biomes filled with treasures and perils, meet new friends, and reunite with familiar mobs. With the allays by your side, all that’s left to do is save the world.

The game is now available for pre-order on Nintendo’s official website and Nintendo eShop around the world.

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass: Pack 4, Fell Xenolouge

Release Date: April 5, 2023

Discover an alternate version of Elyos, where friends become enemies and nothing is what it seems. Gather the Emblem Bracelets in this final DLC pack from the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass!

The final pack introduces additional class types, as well as a new story scenario – Fell Xenologue – featuring new characters, locations, and maps for you to discover.

Fell Xenolouge After completing Chapter 6 and unlocking the ability to transform items using the Ancient Well in the Somniel, visit it to trigger a conversation between Alear and Vander. From this point, the additional Fell Xenologue story – featuring new battles and characters to discover – will be accessible!

New Allies Complete the Fell Xenologue storyline to add characters met during it as allies for the main game. Use their power to help Alear claim the 12 Emblem Rings!

Item Rewards Complete the Fell Xenologue storyline to receive the following items as a reward: Mystic Satchel, Mage Cannon, HP Tonic, Strength Tonic, Dexterity Tonic, Speed Tonic, Standard Blast, Magic Blast, Venon Blast, Novice Book, Adapt Book, Expert Book, Master Seal, and Second Seal.

New Unit Classes Complete the Fell Xenologue storyline to access the Enchanter and Mage Cannoneer classes for your allies. Use the Mystic Satchel and Mage Cannon items earned as a completion reward to change a unit’s class, or buy the items from the Item Shop.



