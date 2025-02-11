A new PGA Tour 2K25 Developer Diary trailer arrived today, showing all the new exciting and changes to multiplayer and competitions. PGA Tour 2K25 offers a variety of single-player modes, but there's plenty of online experiences you can enjoy with friends and others. But what new improvements set 2K25's Multiplayer apart from its predecessors? Let's find out as we dive into the PGA Tour 2K25 Multiplayer Developer Diary trailer.

PGA Tour 2K25 Multiplayer Trailer – Everything You Need to Know

PGA Tour 2K25's Multiplayer will feature several returning modes that fans will recognize from previous entries. This includes match types too, like:

Stroke Play – Player with least amount of strokes wins

– Player with least amount of strokes wins Stableford – The player earns points based on the number of strokes taken per hole. Whoever scores most in the end wins

– The player earns points based on the number of strokes taken per hole. Whoever scores most in the end wins Match Play – 1v1 format type where lowest scorer on the hole earns a point. Whoever scores most in the end wins.

– 1v1 format type where lowest scorer on the hole earns a point. Whoever scores most in the end wins. Skins – Wager format – goal is to win the most skins by having the best score on the goal. There'll be an option to wager points or currency in this mode.

And if you're looking to play with a friend, PGA Tour 2K25 offers multiple 2v2 format game modes and match types. These include:

Fourball – Team score is based on teammate with fewest strokes. You earn a point if you or your teammate has the best score in the round. The team with the most points wins

– Team score is based on teammate with fewest strokes. You earn a point if you or your teammate has the best score in the round. The team with the most points wins Scramble – After both teammates take a shot, both players must decide which one to play from on the next shot. The lowest number of strokes per hole counts towards the final score.

– After both teammates take a shot, both players must decide which one to play from on the next shot. The lowest number of strokes per hole counts towards the final score. Alternate Shot – Take turns sharing the ball with your teammate. Lowest-scoring team wins.

– Take turns sharing the ball with your teammate. Lowest-scoring team wins. Divot Derby – a Free-for-all race between 20 players on who can reach the hole fastest. Strokes do not matter, just timing.

Overall, that includes some of the modes you'll be able to play in PGA Tour 2K25 when it launches. But for players looking for a more competitive experience, there'll be a way to test your skill against others online.

Ranked Matchmaking – PGA Tour 2K25 Multiplayer Trailer

Ranked Matchmaking makes a return to PGA Tour 2K25, allowing players to compete each other online and climb the leaderboards. Overall, ranked matchmaking only appeared in PGA Tour 2K23 post-launch. However, it'll be ready on day one.

As you can expect, you'll be able to play both 1v1 and 2v2 match types. Furthermore, the tier system works as expected. Win games to improve your rank and climb the leaderboards. However, if you lose, your rank may decrease and your leaderboard ranking may drop.

Overall, each tier you enter provides you with different rewards. Additionally, you even earn rewards just for participating, meaning you'll always get something out of ranked play.

However, you may want some experience before trying out Ranked. Firstly, the difficulty is set to pro, which may be tougher than what you have set up. Secondly, you'll only be able to use the Swing Stick input. Therefore, get plenty of practice in before heading out onto the greens.

Online Societies – PGA Tour 2K25 Multiplayer Trailer

However, if you want a more casual experience, feel free to join or create an online society. Within them, you can participate in different events with friends or players you meet online. Overall, they can be managed by the owner, or those given admin privileges. Therefore, everyone can be part of a community that plays together.

Cross-play is coming to PGA Tour 2K25 Online Societies. Therefore, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC users can all enjoy some golf together, regardless of their platform. The developers made a ton of quality of life improvements to make things more convenient for players. These include more control for admins, more customization when creating a club, and more.

One of the coolest features include the Society Bank. In here, currency can be donated here, or players can use VC to participate in society events. This way, Society Members have even more incentive to participate in events and reap more rewards.

Ranked Tours – PGA Tour 2K25 Multiplayer Trailer

Lastly, the trailer mentioned more details on Ranked Tours. Overall, they'll feature daily and weekly seasonal events, which will follow the PGA Tour schedule. And liked Ranked Matchmaking, you'll climb up the tiers the better you perform. However, play poorly, and your tier will drop. Regardless, you'll earn rewards just by participating.

Overall, that includes all the major details from the latest PGA Tour 2K25 Multiplayer trailer. We look forward to joining an online society and trying our hand at ranked play. We look forward to checking out the game's multiplayer when it launches later this month.

