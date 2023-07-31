Apple TV+ has a busy month coming up in August with a number of series and films set to premiere.

New to Apple TV+ in August 2023

August 2

Physical (Season 3 premiere) — The third season of the Rose Byrne-led series premieres on August 2. This will be the show's final season. It follows Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a woman on a journey of self-discovery through aerobics. The series was created by Annie Weisman, who has also written a number of episodes. Rory Scovel, Paul Sparks, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Deirdre Friel also star in the series.

August 9

Strange Planet (Season 1 premiere, Episode 1) — Dan Harmon (Community, Rick and Morty) and Nathan W. Pyle's adult animated series will premiere on August 9. The 10-episode series will air episodes weekly. It is based on the New York Times bestselling graphic novel of the same name. Little blue beings explore human life. Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, Hannah Einbinder, James Adomian, Cedric Yarbrough, and Beth Stelling all voice characters in the series.

August 23

Invasion (Season 2 premiere) — Simon Kinberg and David Weil's Invasion returns for a second season after nearly two years off the air. The series explores an alien invasion through different lenses throughout the world. Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shiolo Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Aziz Capkurt, and Billy Barratt are a few of the names that lead the series. Kinberg directed the Season 2 premiere episode.

August 25

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn — A new documentary chronicling the “CEO-turned-fugitive” Carlos Ghosn will explore his rise and fall from power.

August 30