The continuation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as well as more MCU series are coming to Disney+ next year. Here's what is coming to the streaming service in January 2024.

What's coming to Disney+ in January 2024

Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Disney+ logo on TV.

January 3

  • Alice's Wonderland Bakery (Season 2, 6 episodes)
  • Ax Men (Season 10, 10 episodes)
  • Forged in Fire (Season 7, 37 episodes and Season 8, 45 episodes)
  • History's Greatest Mysteries (Season 3, 13 episodes)
  • Modern Marvels (Season 20, 2 episodes and Season 21, 12 episodes)
  • Storage Wars (Season 12, 16 episode and Season 13, 36 episodes)
  • BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (Episodes 5 and 6)
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 4) — The latest adaptation of Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief continues into January. Walker Scobell stars in the titular role with Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri.

January 5

  • X-Men (2000)

January 7

  • The Incredible Pol Farm (Season 1, 14 episodes)

January 9

  • Echo (6:00pm PT premiere) — All of the episodes of Echo will be released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9. The latest MCU series follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she's pursued by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

January 10

  • Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 3 episodes)
  • Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 12 episodes)
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 5)
  • BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (Episodes 7 and 8)

January 12 

  • Bluey (Season 3)

January 17

  • America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (Season 24, 22 episodes, Season 25, 23 episodes, and Season 26, 22 episodes)
  • The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2, 2 episodes)
  • Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (Season 1, 5 episodes)
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 6)
  • Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2)
January 23

  • The Last Repair Shop

January 24

  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 7)
  • A Real Bug's Life

January 31

  • Me & Mickey shorts (Season 2, 17 episodes)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 episodes)
  • Choir
  • Assembled: The Making of Echo
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 8)