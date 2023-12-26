Percy Jackson and the Olympians, MCU shows, and more coming to Disney+ in January 2024.

The continuation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as well as more MCU series are coming to Disney+ next year. Here's what is coming to the streaming service in January 2024.

What's coming to Disney+ in January 2024

January 3

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (Season 2, 6 episodes)

Ax Men (Season 10, 10 episodes)

Forged in Fire (Season 7, 37 episodes and Season 8, 45 episodes)

History's Greatest Mysteries (Season 3, 13 episodes)

Modern Marvels (Season 20, 2 episodes and Season 21, 12 episodes)

Storage Wars (Season 12, 16 episode and Season 13, 36 episodes)

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (Episodes 5 and 6)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 4) — The latest adaptation of Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief continues into January. Walker Scobell stars in the titular role with Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri.

January 5

X-Men (2000)

January 7

The Incredible Pol Farm (Season 1, 14 episodes)

January 9

Echo (6:00pm PT premiere) — All of the episodes of Echo will be released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9. The latest MCU series follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she's pursued by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

January 10

Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 3 episodes)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 12 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 5)

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (Episodes 7 and 8)

January 12

Bluey (Season 3)

January 17

America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (Season 24, 22 episodes, Season 25, 23 episodes, and Season 26, 22 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2, 2 episodes)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (Season 1, 5 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 6)

Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2)

January 23

The Last Repair Shop

January 24

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 7)

A Real Bug's Life

January 31