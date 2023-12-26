The continuation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians as well as more MCU series are coming to Disney+ next year. Here's what is coming to the streaming service in January 2024.
What's coming to Disney+ in January 2024
January 3
- Alice's Wonderland Bakery (Season 2, 6 episodes)
- Ax Men (Season 10, 10 episodes)
- Forged in Fire (Season 7, 37 episodes and Season 8, 45 episodes)
- History's Greatest Mysteries (Season 3, 13 episodes)
- Modern Marvels (Season 20, 2 episodes and Season 21, 12 episodes)
- Storage Wars (Season 12, 16 episode and Season 13, 36 episodes)
- BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (Episodes 5 and 6)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 4) — The latest adaptation of Rick Riordan's The Lightning Thief continues into January. Walker Scobell stars in the titular role with Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri.
January 5
- X-Men (2000)
January 7
- The Incredible Pol Farm (Season 1, 14 episodes)
January 9
- Echo (6:00pm PT premiere) — All of the episodes of Echo will be released on Disney+ and Hulu on January 9. The latest MCU series follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she's pursued by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).
January 10
- Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 3 episodes)
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (Season 1, 12 episodes)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 5)
- BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (Episodes 7 and 8)
January 12
- Bluey (Season 3)
January 17
- America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (Season 24, 22 episodes, Season 25, 23 episodes, and Season 26, 22 episodes)
- The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2, 2 episodes)
- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (Season 1, 5 episodes)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 6)
- Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2)
January 23
- The Last Repair Shop
January 24
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 7)
- A Real Bug's Life
January 31
- Me & Mickey shorts (Season 2, 17 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 4 episodes)
- Choir
- Assembled: The Making of Echo
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 1, Episode 8)