Hulu is starting the new year strong with binge-worthy originals in January 2024.

Did you hear the news? Disney+ and Hulu are getting married! I mean, they might not put it like that, but they are forming a special union with one another (Ron DeSantis is investigating right now if it's heteronormative or not so he knows if he has to launch another doomed war against Disney). But where were we? Ah yes, what's new to Hulu in January 2024!

As Disney begins to beta test the integration of Hulu on Disney+ (aka “the honeymoon phase” of their relationship), we're still telling you what's new to Hulu proper to give these two lovebirds a little space (for now).

So check out new Hulu originals like Self Reliance, Death and other Details, and Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People, along with a slew of other piquant entries!

New Hulu Releases: January 2024 (Full Schedule)

January 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere

Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20

Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21

Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22

Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9

After Earth | 2013

Arkansas | 2020

Astro Boy | 2009

Compliance | 2012

Dirty Dancing | 1987

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights | 2004

Empire Records | 1995

The Eyes Of My Mother | 2016

The Fight | 2020

Flawless | 2007

Frank | 2014

The Guard | 2011

Grandma | 2015

Godzilla vs Kong | 2021

Heat | 1995

Hero | 1992

Hook | 1991

Home Alone | 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992

How to Be a Latin Lover | 2017

I Think I Love My Wife | 2007

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser | 2015

The King Of Comedy | 1983

Little Manhattan | 2005

The Mummy | 1999

The Mummy Returns | 2001

The Mummy | 2017

The Nightmare Before Christmas | 1993

Pineapple Express | 2008

Prince Avalanche | 2013

Shoplifters | 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me | 2018

Stomp the Yard | 2007

Straight Outta Compton | 2015

Stuart Little | 1999

Stuart Little 2 | 2002

Super Troopers | 2002

War of the Worlds | 2005

X-Men: First Class | 2011

Year One | 2009

21 Jump Street | 2012

22 Jump Street | 2014

January 2

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere

Godzilla: King of the Monsters | 2019

January 3

The Floor: Series Premiere

Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere

Ishura: Series Premiere

RBG | 2018

January 4

Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1

I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere

We Are Family: Series Premiere

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19

Alien Encounters : Complete Season 1

Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1

Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1

Danger Below Deck |2023

January 5

All Fun and Games | 2023

The System | 2022

January 7

The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere

Rare Objects | 2023

January 8

The Great North: Season 4 Premiere

Grimsburg: Series Premiere

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2

Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1

January 9

Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere

Echo: Complete Season 1

Safe Home: Complete Season 1

Beyond Utopia | 2023

January 11

Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4

The UnXplained: Complete Season 5

Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1

She Made Them Do It | 2013

January 12

Self Reliance: Film Premiere – (Hulu Original) When a middle-aged man (Jake Johnson) is invited into a limo by famous actor Andy Samberg, his dull life takes a thrilling turn. Johnson is offered a chance to win a million dollars in a dark web reality TV show, where assassins from all over the world attempt to kill him for 30 days. The catch? He can't be killed if he's not entirely alone, leading him to recruit an unlikely team to help him survive.

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere

Miranda's Victim | 2023

January 15

Heartland: Complete Season 15

The Last Circus | 2010

The Last Days On Mars | 2013

Uncharted | 2022

The Wave | 2015

January 16

Death and Other Details – Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, “Death and Other Details” centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises — Rufus Cotessworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world's greatest detective.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere

Umma | 2022

January 17

A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere

January 18

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4

The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 22

Hidden Murder Island | 2023

Invisible Beauty | 2023

January 19

Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere

The Baker | 2022

Dangerous Waters | 2023

January 22

Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1 – Superhot spicy peppers are on fire lately – but while most experiment with heat, others live their lives in pursuit of fire. “Superhot” is a wild ride into the Spicy World of Pepper People – the self-proclaimed chili heads who have taken the chili pill and want to find out how deep the rabbit hole goes. This 10-part series goes deep into a subculture fueled by spice: from the elite growers who strive to create new superhots to the chili eaters who chase the endorphin rush of consuming them. Along the way, one legendary chili head sets out on a quest to answer the spiciest of questions: is there a pepper that can challenge the world's hottest?

January 23

America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere

The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere

TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere

January 24

Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1

King Richard | 2021

Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

January 25

Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2

History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1

Look Who is Stalking | 2023

January 26

The Good Mother | 2023

Deliver Us | 2023

Imitation Game | 2014

January 27

Brian Banks | 2019

January 28

R.M.N. | 2022

January 29

Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere

January 30

First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4

Also, not to be a downer, but these titles are leaving Hulu in January, so binge now or forever hold your peace…

Christmas Child | 2004

Kirk Cameron's Saving Christmas | 2014

13 Assassins | 2010

Jesus Camp | 2006

The Queen Of Versailles | 2012

12 Strong | 2018

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead | 2007

Central Intelligence | 2016

Camp Nowhere | 1994

The Christmas Candle | 2013

Main Street | 2010

Serious Moonlight | 2009

Woman Thou Art Loosed | 2004

Zero Days | 2016

The Quake | 2018

The Tax Collector | 2020

Barbarian | 2022

Begin Again | 2014

White Snake | 2019

Alien vs. Predator | 2004

Apollo 11 | 2019

Armageddon | 1998

Australia | 2008

Carpool | 1996

Contagion | 2011

Deck the Halls | 2006

Deep Blue Sea | 1999

Easy Virtue | 2009

Five Feet Apart | 2019

Friendsgiving | 2020

Godzilla 2000 | 2000

Godzilla: Final Wars | 2005

Goodbye Lover | 1999

Home Alone | 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York | 1992

Home Alone 3 | 1997

In Time | 2011

Magic Mike's Last Dance | 2023

The Marine 4: Moving Target | 2015

Miracle On 34th Street | 1947

Miracle on 34th Street | 1994

Mona Lisa Smile | 2003

The Mummy | 2017

Nightride | 2021

The Nutcracker | 1993

The One I Love | 2014

Outbreak | 1995

Pacific Rim | 2013

Perfect Stranger | 2007

Poseidon | 2006

The Sandlot | 1993

Second Best | 1994

The Secret Scripture | 2016

See How They Run | 2022

Shallow Hal | 2001

Shock and Awe | 2017

Space Jam: A New Legacy | 2021

Teddy Kollek | 1995

Tigerland | 2000

Trance | 2011

Twister | 1996

That's it, you insatiable bingers! Happy Hulu watching in January 2024.