Hulu will bring a bunch of titles to the streaming service in June including some original films like Flamin’ Hot — a co-premiere with Disney+ — and some classics like Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. Check out the full list of what’s coming to Hulu in June.

New to Hulu in June 2023

June 1

One Piece (Episodes 382-457, dubbed)

Queen Sugar: Complete Seventh and Final Season

Vida (Season 3)

3:10 to Yuma

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

Attack the Block

Best Night Ever

Bewitched (2005)

Borat

Brigsby Bear

The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy

Bronson

Brother

Carnage

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Center Stage

Center Stage: Turn It Up

Chasing Mavericks

The Comebacks

The Cookout

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Delivery Man

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Due Date

Freddy Got Fingered

From Paris with Love

The Girl Next Door

The Good Shepherd

Goon

The Goonies

Gridiron Gang

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hall Pass

Hoffa

Idiocracy

The International

Knight and Day

Life Before Her Eyes

The Little Hours

Man on Wire

The Marine

The Marine 2

Monster House

The Monuments Men

Mr. Deeds

The Newton Boys

Notorious (2009)

One Hour Photo

The Oxford Murders

Pompeii

The Quarry

The Right Kind of Wrong

The Ringer

Rio

Role Models

Semi-Pro

Slackers

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

St. Elmo’s Fire

This Means War

Three Identical Strangers

Tim’s Vermeer

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

The Upside

Vice

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Win Win

The Wolfpack

The X-Files: I Want to Believe

June 2

Searching for Soul Food: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Christmas with the Campbells

The Devil Conspiracy

Rubikon

June 3

Baby Ruby

Keanu

June 5

The Age of Influence: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

June 6

Crime Scene Kitchen (Season 2 premiere, Fox)

Cruel Summer (Season 2 premiere, Freeform)

Stars on Mars: (Series premiere, Fox)

The Secret Garden

June 7

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Somewhere Boy (Season 1, BBC)

June 8

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 16 premiere, FX)

The Amazing Maurice

June 9

Flamin’ Hot — this Cheetos biographical drama is also premiering on Disney+ on the same day.

Murder at Yellowstone City

June 10

Dune (2021) — you can catch up with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune before Part Two comes out later this year.

June 11

53rd Annual LA Pride Parade (Livestream, only on Hulu)

June 13

Hazlo Como Hombre

The Little Alien

June 14

FX’s The Fully Monty: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)

June 15

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)

Jagged Mind (Hulu Original)

The Wonder Years (Season 2 premiere, ABC)

6 Days

All Good Things

Drinking Buddies

Nature Calls

Please Stand By

June 16

The Apology

Chevalier

Ender’s Game

Maybe I Do

June 22

The Bear (Season 2, Only on Hulu)

Trigun Stampede (Season 1, dubbed)

June 23

By the Grace of the Gods (Season 2, dubbed)

Infinity Pool

Wildflower

June 24

2023 Pride Houston Parade (Livestream, Only on Hulu)

June 25

Pride Across America (Livestream, Only on Hulu

Barbarian

June 27

The Bachelorette (Season 20 premiere, ABC)

Claim to Fame (Season 2 premiere, ABC)

June 28

Guns Akimbo

June 29

Secret Chef (Season 1, Hulu Original)

Grown-ish (Final season premiere, Freeform)

June 30

The Night Manager (Part 2 premiere, Hotstar Specials)

Generation Gap (Season 3 premiere, ABC)

Press Your Luck (Season 5 premiere, ABC)

Burial

The Grand Budapest Hotel — Wes Anderson’s greatest film yet will be available to stream soon after Asteroid City hits theaters.

Linoleum