The big premiere is the series debut of Lost Treasures of the Bible. Several other new titles are coming as well, including Darkness of Man and a horror movie starring Coba Kai's Peyton List.

Lost Treasures of the Bible is a new “immersive” series from National Geographic that “follows archaeological teams across the Middle East as they embark on a new season of excavations, uncovering the cities and civilizations featured in the Bible. From the lost city of Exodus in Egypt to the epic Tower of Babel in Iraq, their discoveries shed new light on the Bible’s most famous stories. Stunning CGI and embedded cameras reveal treasures buried for millennia.”

A new horror movie with Peyton List

The Inheritance is a new horror movie starring Bob Gunton and Peyton List. It follows a billionaire who invites his estranged kids over before his 75th birthday. He learns that his life is in danger, so he recruits the help of his kids to protect him. He puts their inheritances on the line in order to ensure he survives.

Originally, Netflix was going to distribute The Inheritance. However, that fell through, and Vertical then acquired the distribution rights. They gave the movie a theatrical and Video-On-Demand (VOD) release on July 12, 2024.

List first gained notoriety for her roles in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie franchise and Jessie. She starred in the latter for four years and also reprised her role in the spin-off Bunk'd.

Since then, List has gained further notoriety for her role in Cobra Kai. She had a recurring role as Tory Nichols in the second and third seasons of the Karate Kid spin-off. Starting in Season 4, she was promoted to a main cast member.

She also leads the Paramount+ series School Spirits. List stars in it and is also a producer. The first season premiered on March 9, 2023, on the streaming service. A second season is on the way.

