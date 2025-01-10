Another weekend, another slate of fresh titles coming to Hulu this weekend, January 10-12, 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

One of the big highlights is the premiere of a new Goosebumps series, The Vanishing. Additionally, a couple of new movies will also be coming to the streaming service as well.

The Silent Hour is one of the movies coming to Hulu this weekend. It stars Joel Kinnaman, known for starring in The Killing, House of Cards, The Suicide Squad, and For All Mankind.

It follows a police detective who is back on the job after an accident left him with hearing loss. He squares off against a dangerous and corrupt criminal.

In addition to Kinnaman, Sandra Mae Frank, Mekhi Phifer, and Mark Strong also star in The Silent Hour. It was previously released in the United States on October 11, 2024. Republic Pictures acquired the distribution rights to the movie.

What is Goosebumps: The Vanishing about?

The second season of Goosebumps: The Vanishing is premiering on Hulu on Friday, January 10. It is the follow-up to the first season, which aired from October 13, 2023, to November 17, 2023.

Of course, it is based on R. L. Stine's book series of the same name. It simultaneously premiered on Disney+ and Hulu in 2023 as a part of Huluween.

Zack Morris leads the cast of the series. Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, Will Price, Rachael Harris, and Justin Long also star in it.

Unlike the first season, the second season of Goosebumps will premiere all of its episodes at once. That means fans can binge all eight episodes of the series beginning on January 10.

The full list of movies and TV shows coming to Hulu this weekend (January 10-12, 2025)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (January 10-12, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, January 10

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (Season 2 premiere)

The Girl Locked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story

American Star

Sunday, January 12

The Silent Hour

