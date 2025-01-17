There are only two new titles coming to Hulu this weekend, but they are still worth checking out (Sign up for a free trial!).

First up is Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers, a new comedy special. It premiered on Friday, January 17, and is available to stream. From Hulu, the synopsis reads: “In this stand-up special, Roy Wood Jr. explores how lack of connection has sent society spiraling into a culture full of guns, rude employees, self-checkout lanes, and why some of us would rather be alone than be connected.”

Wood is best known for his correspondent appearances on The Daily Show. Since leaving Comedy Central, Wood has started hosting Have I Got News for You on CNN.

The only movie coming to Hulu this weekend is The Bad Shepard. It follows a group of friends who run over a woman carrying a bag of money. They are heading to a hunting trip but have had their plans derailed. Their loyalty to each other is tested as a man comes knocking at their door.

Geo Santini directed The Bad Shepard based on a script from Ryan David John. The cast is led by Christos Kalabogias, Scotty Tovar, Justin Taite, and Brett Zimmerman. Additionally, Santini appears in the movie as well.

Zimmerman is perhaps the most well-known of the group. He previously has appeared in episodes of Hawaii Five-0, NCIS: New Orleans, and All American. He has also lent his voice to video games, such as Call of Duty: WWII. Zimmerman also starred in Million Dollar Arm in 2014.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (January 17-19, 2025)

Below. is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend, January 17-19, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, January 17

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers

The Bad Shepard

