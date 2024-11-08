This weekend (November 8-10, 2024), only six new titles are coming to Hulu (sign up for a free trial!). Those include Chris Pine's panned directorial debut and a lot of NCIS.

Chris Pine's directorial debut Poolman

The first highlight coming to Hulu this weekend is Chris Pine's Poolman. The mystery movie follows a Los Angeles native who takes care of a Tahitian Tiki apartment's pool.

Poolman premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It was later acquired by Vertical for distribution and subsequently released in theaters on May 10, 2024. It made $159,595 during its box office run.

The movie was also panned by critics and fans alike. It has a score of 21% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 20% on the Popcornmeter.

Pine co-wrote the script for Poolman with Ian Gotler and directed it. He served as producer along with Gotler, Stacey Sher, and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

The cast was filled with A-list names, including Annette Bening, DeWanda Wise, Clancy Brown, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Danny DeVito also makes an appearance.

A toothless Dwayne Johnson classic

Another movie making its way to Hulu this weekend is Tooth Fairy, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd, Julie Andrews, and Stephen Merchant. It follows a minor league hockey player nicknamed the “Tooth Fairy.” However, after being summoned one night, he has to become a tooth fairy for two weeks.

Tooth Fairy was directed by Michael Lembeck and produced by Jason Blum, Mark Clardi, and Gordon Gray. The movie was a modest hit, grossing $112 million on a $48 million budget.

It came early in Johnson's rise as one of Hollywood's top leading men. He would go on to star in The Other Guys, Fast Five, and G.I. Joe: Retaliation in the coming years after Tooth Fairy.

Since then, Johnson has starred in Baywatch, Rampage, Skyscraper, Moana, Jungle Cruise, and Black Adam. Coming up, he will star in Red One with Chris Evans. The holiday action movie also stars J. K. Simmons and Lucy Liu.

He will also star in the sequel to Moana, Moana 2, as Maui. Johnson returns alongside Auli'i Cravalho, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Scherzinger.

One of the longest-running series

NCIS, which has run for 22 seasons, is coming to Hulu. Fans of the iconic series will be able to enjoy the first 11 seasons of the show starting on November 8.

The series was created by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill and debuted on September 23, 2023. It is still airing on CBS to this day.

During its run, the cast has seen various shakeups. Mark Harmon led the first 19 seasons of the show. Sasha Alexander, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette, and David McCallum have also starred in seasons of it.

The full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (November 8-10, 2024)

Below is the full list of movies and TV series coming to Hulu this weekend (November 8-10, 2024).

November 8

The Fiery Priest (Season 2 premiere)

NCIS (Seasons 1-11)

The Present

Tooth Fairy

Wild Hogs

