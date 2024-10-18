This weekend, October 18-20, 2024, several high-profile movies are coming to Hulu (sign up for a free trial!).

Sometimes, less is more, and it is about quality over quantity. This weekend, only six new titles are coming to Hulu. But they include some high-quality projects.

The best Batman movie?

The first highlight is The Lego Batman Movie. It was a big hit in 2017, grossing over $312 million worldwide on a budget of $80 million.

It is an animated Batman adventure and a spin-off of the Lego Movie franchise. Batman (Will Arnett) is once again taking on the Joker (Zach Galifianakis) and trying to foil his latest evil plan.

Michael Cera stars as Robin, Batman's sidekick. Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Jenny Slate, Héctor Elizondo, Ellie Kemper, and Mariah Carey also star in it.

Chris McKay made his directorial debut with The Lego Batman Movie. He has since gone on to direct The Tomorrow War and Reinfield, starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult. The Lego Batman Movie was well-received. It holds a score of 90% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

A spooky season watch

The other major movie coming to Hulu this weekend is Late Night with the Devil. Colin and Cameron Cairnes co-wrote and co-directed the horror movie.

The innovative movie utilized found footage and documentary filmmaking tactics. It follows a late-night host who brings an allegedly possessed girl on the show on Halloween night in 1977.

Late Night with the Devil premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) on March 10, 2023. IFC Films and Shudder subsequently acquired the distribution rights to the movie.

They released it over a year later, on March 22, 2024, in the United States. It was a big hit for a small-budget horror movie. Late Night with the Devil grossed over $10 million domestically. It hauled in another $5.4 million overseas for a worldwide total of $15.4 million.

David Dastmalchian stars as Jack Delroy, the late-night host. Laura Gordon, Ian Bliss, Fayssal Bazzi, and Ingrid Torelli also star in it.

All 6 titles coming to Hulu this weekend (October 18-20, 2024)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (October 18-20, 2024). They are separated by day.

October 18

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara: Documentary Premiere

Rivals: Complete Season 1

The Devil’s Climb

Mayhem! (2023)

October 19

The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

Late Night with the Devil (2023)

