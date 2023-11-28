Live life to the max as you binge on these fresh offerings in television, documentary, reality and film from Max for the month of December.

Max is a big word for December. Your credit card is maxed out from all your holiday shopping. Your stretch pants are at their maximum elasticity from all the sweet treats of the season. And there are plenty of streaming options on Max to end the year with. So save those concerns about overspending and overeating for new year's resolutions in January and get streaming as you live life to the max!

New Max releases: December 2023 (Full Schedule)

December 1

9 (2009)

Anna and the King (1999)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Box (2009)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

The Color Purple (2023)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Cut Bank (2015)

Denial (2016)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Die Another Day (2002)

Doomsday (2008)

Elektra (2005)

Eye in the Sky (2016)

Flipped (2010)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldfinger (1965)

Hereafter (2010)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

I Am

The Informant! (2009)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jurassic World (2015)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Longest Ride (2015)

Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)

The Lovers (2017)

Low Tide (2019)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Naked Lunch (1991)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

Notes on a Scandal (2007)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Pink Panther (1964)

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Red Dawn (1984)

Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

Skyfall (2012)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Souvenir (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Timeline (2003)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

Trainwreck (2015)

A View To Kill (1985)

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing's Untold Tragedy (2022)

The Women (2008)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

December 3

Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)

Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)

Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)

December 4

Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original) – an HBO Original Documentary Series in association with The Boston Globe, explores the decades-old racial tensions and brutal targeting amidst a media firestorm that ensued following an investigation stemming from Charles “Chuck” Stuart’s 911 call reporting that he and his pregnant wife, Carol, a white couple, had been shot by a Black man in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood in 1989. The series chronicles the complex history of race-based hostilities in the city and the enduring, painful toll the case has had on the families involved, on Boston race relations, and how a community can be brutalized in a rush to justice.

December 5

Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

December 6

Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)

December 7

Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2C

December 10

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)

White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)

December 11

Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)

December 12

1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)

sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)

Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)

December 15

The Giver (2014)

On the Tee, Season 1B

December 16

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

December 17

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)

December 18

Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)

Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)

World's First Battlefield (Science Channel)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)

December 19

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)

Border Control: Sweden

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

December 20

American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)

Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)

December 21

Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original) – Comedian, actor, and best-selling author Gary Gulman (HBO’s “The Great Depresh”) offers up his hilarious insights on a range of topics – from growing up poor to pretentious suffixes – all with a generous helping of his inventive humor and absurdism. Reflecting on his eccentric Jewish American family, Gulman chronicles his childhood experiences with free school lunch programs and questionable dental care, as well as incisive swipes at billionaire-ism. With thoughtfulness and empathy, the special sheds light on the performer’s unique point-of-view on both lighthearted and serious subjects.

December 23

Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)

December 24

OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)

December 25

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)

December 26

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)

Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)

Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

December 28

Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023) – The Max Original documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the upcoming feature film “The Color Purple,” a bold new take on the classic, and the impact the story has had on our culture. Oprah Winfrey takes viewers inside the four-decade phenomenon, exploring the importance of the novel, films and musical, and the ever-evolving conversation around this seminal work.

December 29

In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)

Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)

The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

December 30

Amina's Way (OWN)

Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023) – As the clock counts down to the dawn of the 21st century, the world faces the largest potential technological disaster to ever threaten humanity. The problem is comically simple yet incredibly complex – a bug that could cause computers to misinterpret the year 2000 as 1900, sowing chaos throughout the world as electronic systems failed. Crafted entirely through archival footage, TIME BOMB Y2K (12/30) is a prescient and often humorous tale about the power and vulnerabilities of technology. By re-appraising both the cooperative efforts and mass hysteria surrounding this millennial milestone, this film explores how modern life has been dramatically transformed by the digital revolution.

And let's not forget about live sports from Bleacher Report for December:

December 2

Soccer: U.S. Women’s National Team vs. China, 3 p.m.

December 4

NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

Game 1: Teams TBA, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBA, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

December 5

NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

Game 1: Teams TBA, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBA, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Soccer: U.S. Women’s National Team vs. China, 8 p.m.

December 6

NHL: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.

December 7

NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals

Teams TBA, 9 p.m.

December 12

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.

December 13

NHL: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils*, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche*, 10 p.m.

December 19

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

December 20

NHL: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals*, 7:30 p.m.

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings*, 10 p.m.

December 27

NHL: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.