Max is kicking off February 2025 with a stacked lineup of movies and TV shows, continuing its trend of delivering both classic hits and fresh originals. With 80 new titles dropping on the first day alone, the month is packed with something for everyone, TechRadar reports. One of the biggest highlights is the return of The White Lotus for its highly anticipated third season on February 16. Plus, We Live in Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, arrives on February 7, while the anime-inspired The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim expands the beloved fantasy franchise.

Whether you're into blockbuster films, award-winning documentaries, or binge-worthy TV series, February on Max has you covered. Here's everything coming to the platform this month.

Everything New on Max in February 2025

February 1

42 (2013)

Accidentally Brave (2023)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Brian Banks (2019)

Cabin in the Sky (1949)

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 114 (B/R)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Dredd (2012)

Duplicity (2009)

Entertainment (2015)

Experimenter (2015)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Ivanhoe (1952)

Jackie (2016)

Jezebel (1938)

Jupiter's Darling (1955)

Just Mercy (2020)

King Solomon's Mines (1950)

Kitty Foyle (1940)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Lady Be Good (1941)

Lassie Come Home (1943)

Life Partners (2014)

Lili (1953)

Little Women (1949)

Love & Basketball (2000)

Mad Money (2008)

Malcolm X (1992)

Mary of Scotland (1936)

Massacre (1934)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

Mildred Pierce (1945)

Mister Roberts (1955)

Mr. Church (2016)

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Neptune's Daughter (1949)

Noma: My Perfect Storm (2015)

One Way Passage (1932)

Safe in Hell (1931)

Shadow on the Wall (1950)

Skate Kitchen (2018)

Skiptrace (2016)

Sleepwalking (2008)

Speed (1994)

Story of Louis Pasteur (1936)

Support the Girls (2018)

Take Out (2004)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Guilty (2018)

The Harvey Girls (1946)

The Host (2007)

The Last Circus (2011)

The Last Days on Mars (2013)

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954)

The Life of Emile Zola (1937)

The Lost Patrol (1934)

The Notebook (2004)

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)

The Search (1948)

The Tall Target (1951)

The Wave (2016)

The Window (1949)

The Woman in Red (1935)

They Were Expendable (1945)

Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944)

Traitor (2008)

Unknown (2011)

Vacation from Marriage (1945)

Waitress (2007)

Watch on the Rhine (1943)

We Are the Best! (2014)

February 2

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 122 (B/R)

We Baby Bears, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

February 3

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)

Common Side Effects, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Dog Detectives, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Very Scary Lovers (ID)

February 4

Celebrity IOU, Season 9 (HGTV)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Season 3 (CNN Originals)

February 6

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1B (Discovery)

Izzy Does It, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Takedown: American Aryans (Max Original)

February 7

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1A

How I Left the Opus Dei

We Live in Time

February 8

Luther Vandross: Never Too Much (CNN Films)

February 9

Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff

Puppy Bowl XXI

February 11

Central Intelligence (2016)

Central Intelligence: Extended Edition (2016)

Father Stu (2022)

February 12

Guy's Grocery Games, Season 37 (Food Network)

February 13

Home Sweet Rome, Season 1B (Max Original)

February 14

Silly Sundays, Season 1A

Waitress: The Musical

February 16

Have I Got News for You, Season 2

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 12

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 9

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

The White Lotus, Season 3

February 17

90 Day Fiancé, Season 11

Evil Lives Here, Season 17

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers

Watchmen: Chapter II

February 18

We Beat The Dream Team

February 19

Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 3

Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 7A

Renovation Aloha, Season 2

February 20

Bea's Block, Season 1B

February 21

Elevation

February 22

House Hunters Renovation, Season 18

February 24

End of Watch

Homestead Rescue, Season 12

February 25

Eyes on the Prize III

Wipeout, Season 2B

February 27

Cóyotl: Hero and Beast, Season 1

February 28