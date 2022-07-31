New to Netflix this Month (August 2022)
Ready for another month of great shows and adventures? Check out our list of shows new to Netflix this month of August 2022.
We’re now down to the eighth month of the year and we still have a lot of shows to show for the rest of 2022. But for now, let’s focus on all the shows coming to Netflix this month of August 2022, and let’s see which shows we’d love to see this month.
The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of July 31, 8:00 AM Eastern.
New to Netflix this Month of August 2022
August 1
- 28 Days
- 8 Mile
- Above the Rim
- The Age of Adaline
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Big Tree City
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Constantine
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Footloose (2011)
- Hardcore Henry
- Legends of the Fall
- Love & Basketball
- Made of Honor
- Men in Black
- Men in Black 3
- Men in Black II
- Miss Congeniality
- Monster-in-Law
- No Strings Attached
- Pawn Stars Season 13
- Polly Pocket Season 4, Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure
- She’s Funny That Way
- Space Jam (1996)
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Top Gear Season 29
- Top Gear Season 30
- The Town
- Woman in Gold
August 2
- Flight
- Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse
August 3
- Buba
- Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99
- Don’t Blame Karma!
- Good Morning, Verônica Season 2 – The series based on the novel Bom Dia is back for a second season. Veronica, a police secretary looking to establish herself in a career dominated by men, returns to bring justice into her own hands, disillusioned by the police force that ineptly takes on cases that could have prevented the deaths and suffering of innocent people.
August 4
- Lady Tamara
- KAKEGURUI TWIN – Don’t let this spin-off Kakegurui title fool you – it’s just as good as the main series. The spin-off series follows Mary Saotome a year before the events of Kakegurui, serving as a prequel of sorts. In this series, we follow students of a school that values gambling above all else.
- Super Giant Robot Brothers
- Wedding Season
August 5
- Carter
- Darlings
- The Informer
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Not getting enough Ninja Turtles? The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection made it into our list of the Top 10 New Games of August 2022, and definitely Rise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is also part of our list for the top shows New to Netflix this August 2022.
- The Sandman – The live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s best-seller arrives on Netflix. With Tom Sturridge as The Sandman and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, The Sandman follows the Dream King as he attempts to fix all of the problems and mistakes he’s caused over the course of his long, long life.
- Skyfall
August 6
- Reclaim
August 7
- Riverdale Season 6
August 8
- Code Name: Emperor
- Team Zenko Go Season 2
August 9
- I Just Killed My Dad – I Just Killed My Dad is a documentary where experts dig deep into the psyche of Anthony Templet and discover the real motivations behind his murder of his own father.
- The Nice Guys
August 10
- Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – More real than Money Heist, this documentary interviews the of the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist in history through candid questions, getting deep into the heart of their methods and modus operandi.
- Heartsong
- Indian Matchmaking Season 2
- Instant Dream Home
- Iron Chef Brazil
- Locke & Key Season 3 – In this final season, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who’s dead-set on possessing the keys.
- School Tales the Series
August 11
- Dope
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 3 – The third season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood arrives this month, as the stakes keep on getting higher and emotions continue boiling over. With the death of Marci in Book 2, Mirana has a very important decision to make, and so does Dragon Knight Davion, as their adventures continue to lead them to intrigue much larger than what they bargained for.
- Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story
August 12
- 13: The Musical
- A Model Family
- Day Shift – Fancy hunting vampires for a living? That’s the premise of Day Shift, where an LA vampire hunter has to make ends meet to pay for his kid’s tuition and braces, in a job that could literally kill him.
- Never Have I Ever, Season 3
August 15
- Ancient Aliens, Season 4
- Deepa & Anoop
- Learn to Swim
August 16
- Untold, Volume 2
- Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist
August 17
- High Heat
- Junior Baking Show Season 6
- Look Both Ways
- Royalteen
- Unsuspicious
August 18
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3 – He-Man and the Masters of the Universe return for a third run, where He-Man and the crew has to face Skeletor in the inevitable war that has the fate of the entire universe hanging in the balance.
- Inside the Mind of a Cat
- Tekken: Bloodline – A brand-new TEKKEN animated series will be arriving on Netflix this month of August, and this time it’s going to be rad. Follow Jin Kazama as he come into terms with his destiny, and the devil gene that he tries to escape but can never do as long as his family is around him. He has to fight for his own fate, but it won’t be an easy task as his fate courses through his veins.
August 19
- The Cuphead Show! Part 2 – The Upchead Show! returns for a second season. The first season was fun enough as a sort of Sunday afternoon cartoon that is fun to watch in bite-sized pieces. The story continues as Cuphead and Mugman continue their escapades as they try to repay the Devil for the souls they owe him.
- Echoes
- The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)
- Glow Up, Season 4
- Kleo
- The Next 365 Days
August 20
- Fullmetal Alchemist the Revenge of Scar
August 21
- A Cowgirl’s Song
August 23
- Chad and JT Go Deep
- Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1
August 24
- Lost Ollie
- Mo
- Queer Eye: Brazil
- Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee
- Selling the OC
- Under Fire
- Watch Out, We’re Mad
August 25
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 3
- History 101, Season 2 – Bite-sized history lessons is arriving again this year with more stories about our past in human history.
- Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure
- That’s Amor
August 26
- Disobedience
- Drive Hard: The Maloof Way
- Loving Adults
- Ludik
- Me Time
- Seoul Vibe
August 29
- Under Her Control
- Mighty Express, Season 7
August 30
- I AM A KILLER, Season 3
- Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul
August 31
- Club América vs Club América
- Family Secrets
- I Came By
And that’s it for all of the shows new to Netflix this August. Want to check out series you might have missed last month? You can click here for our article on the shows new to Netflix this July 2022 for a little rewind.