New to Netflix this Month (August 2022)

Ready for another month of great shows and adventures? Check out our list of shows new to Netflix this month of August 2022.

We’re now down to the eighth month of the year and we still have a lot of shows to show for the rest of 2022. But for now, let’s focus on all the shows coming to Netflix this month of August 2022, and let’s see which shows we’d love to see this month.

The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of July 31, 8:00 AM Eastern.

New to Netflix this Month of August 2022

August 1

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Big Tree City

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars Season 13

Polly Pocket Season 4, Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear Season 29

Top Gear Season 30

The Town

Woman in Gold

August 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse

August 3

Buba

Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99

Don’t Blame Karma!

Good Morning, Verônica Season 2 – The series based on the novel Bom Dia is back for a second season. Veronica, a police secretary looking to establish herself in a career dominated by men, returns to bring justice into her own hands, disillusioned by the police force that ineptly takes on cases that could have prevented the deaths and suffering of innocent people.



August 4

Lady Tamara

KAKEGURUI TWIN – Don’t let this spin-off Kakegurui title fool you – it’s just as good as the main series. The spin-off series follows Mary Saotome a year before the events of Kakegurui, serving as a prequel of sorts. In this series, we follow students of a school that values gambling above all else.



– Don’t let this spin-off Kakegurui title fool you – it’s just as good as the main series. The spin-off series follows Mary Saotome a year before the events of Kakegurui, serving as a prequel of sorts. In this series, we follow students of a school that values gambling above all else. Super Giant Robot Brothers

Wedding Season

August 5

Carter

Darlings

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – Not getting enough Ninja Turtles? The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection made it into our list of the Top 10 New Games of August 2022, and definitely Rise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is also part of our list for the top shows New to Netflix this August 2022.



– Not getting enough Ninja Turtles? The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection made it into our list of the Top 10 New Games of August 2022, and definitely Rise of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is also part of our list for the top shows New to Netflix this August 2022. The Sandman – The live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s best-seller arrives on Netflix. With Tom Sturridge as The Sandman and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, The Sandman follows the Dream King as he attempts to fix all of the problems and mistakes he’s caused over the course of his long, long life.



– The live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s best-seller arrives on Netflix. With Tom Sturridge as The Sandman and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, The Sandman follows the Dream King as he attempts to fix all of the problems and mistakes he’s caused over the course of his long, long life. Skyfall

August 6

Reclaim

August 7

Riverdale Season 6

August 8

Code Name: Emperor

Team Zenko Go Season 2

August 9

I Just Killed My Dad – I Just Killed My Dad is a documentary where experts dig deep into the psyche of Anthony Templet and discover the real motivations behind his murder of his own father.



– I Just Killed My Dad is a documentary where experts dig deep into the psyche of Anthony Templet and discover the real motivations behind his murder of his own father. The Nice Guys

August 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist – More real than Money Heist, this documentary interviews the of the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist in history through candid questions, getting deep into the heart of their methods and modus operandi.

– More real than Money Heist, this documentary interviews the of the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist in history through candid questions, getting deep into the heart of their methods and modus operandi. Heartsong

Indian Matchmaking Season 2

Instant Dream Home

Iron Chef Brazil

Locke & Key Season 3 – In this final season, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who’s dead-set on possessing the keys.



– In this final season, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who’s dead-set on possessing the keys. School Tales the Series

August 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book 3 – The third season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood arrives this month, as the stakes keep on getting higher and emotions continue boiling over. With the death of Marci in Book 2, Mirana has a very important decision to make, and so does Dragon Knight Davion, as their adventures continue to lead them to intrigue much larger than what they bargained for.



– The third season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood arrives this month, as the stakes keep on getting higher and emotions continue boiling over. With the death of Marci in Book 2, Mirana has a very important decision to make, and so does Dragon Knight Davion, as their adventures continue to lead them to intrigue much larger than what they bargained for. Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story

August 12

13: The Musical

A Model Family

Day Shift – Fancy hunting vampires for a living? That’s the premise of Day Shift, where an LA vampire hunter has to make ends meet to pay for his kid’s tuition and braces, in a job that could literally kill him.



– Fancy hunting vampires for a living? That’s the premise of Day Shift, where an LA vampire hunter has to make ends meet to pay for his kid’s tuition and braces, in a job that could literally kill him. Never Have I Ever, Season 3

August 15

Ancient Aliens, Season 4

Deepa & Anoop

Learn to Swim

August 16

Untold, Volume 2

Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist

August 17

High Heat

Junior Baking Show Season 6

Look Both Ways

Royalteen

Unsuspicious

August 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3 – He-Man and the Masters of the Universe return for a third run, where He-Man and the crew has to face Skeletor in the inevitable war that has the fate of the entire universe hanging in the balance.



– He-Man and the Masters of the Universe return for a third run, where He-Man and the crew has to face Skeletor in the inevitable war that has the fate of the entire universe hanging in the balance. Inside the Mind of a Cat

Tekken: Bloodline – A brand-new TEKKEN animated series will be arriving on Netflix this month of August, and this time it’s going to be rad. Follow Jin Kazama as he come into terms with his destiny, and the devil gene that he tries to escape but can never do as long as his family is around him. He has to fight for his own fate, but it won’t be an easy task as his fate courses through his veins.



August 19

The Cuphead Show! Part 2 – The Upchead Show! returns for a second season. The first season was fun enough as a sort of Sunday afternoon cartoon that is fun to watch in bite-sized pieces. The story continues as Cuphead and Mugman continue their escapades as they try to repay the Devil for the souls they owe him.



– The Upchead Show! returns for a second season. The first season was fun enough as a sort of Sunday afternoon cartoon that is fun to watch in bite-sized pieces. The story continues as Cuphead and Mugman continue their escapades as they try to repay the Devil for the souls they owe him. Echoes

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)

Glow Up, Season 4

Kleo

The Next 365 Days

August 20

Fullmetal Alchemist the Revenge of Scar

August 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

August 23

Chad and JT Go Deep

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1

August 24

Lost Ollie

Mo

Queer Eye: Brazil

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

Selling the OC

Under Fire

Watch Out, We’re Mad

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 3

History 101, Season 2 – Bite-sized history lessons is arriving again this year with more stories about our past in human history.

– Bite-sized history lessons is arriving again this year with more stories about our past in human history. Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

That’s Amor

August 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Loving Adults

Ludik

Me Time

Seoul Vibe

August 29

Under Her Control

Mighty Express, Season 7

August 30

I AM A KILLER, Season 3

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul

August 31

Club América vs Club América

Family Secrets

I Came By

And that's it for all of the shows new to Netflix this August.