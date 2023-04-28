Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

There might not be that many new shows to look forward to this weekend, but we can also take a look at all of the new shows, movies, films, and series that arrived on Netflix earlier this week. Here are all of those that are coming to Netflix this weekend and came to Netflix earlier this week, capping off the month of April 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (April 28-30)

April 28

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1)

AKA – A steely special ops agent finds himself in a moral crisis when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss’s son. Alban Lenoir stars alongside footballer-turned-actor Éric Cantona in this emotionally-charged action thriller.



– A steely special ops agent finds himself in a moral crisis when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss’s son. Alban Lenoir stars alongside footballer-turned-actor Éric Cantona in this emotionally-charged action thriller. Wave Makers (Season 1) – A heated election is on the horizon. A team of campaign staffers must confront tough choices while navigating a cutthroat political landscape.



– A heated election is on the horizon. A team of campaign staffers must confront tough choices while navigating a cutthroat political landscape. InuYasha (Season 6) – Suddenly finding herself in feudal Japan, schoolgirl Kagome teams up with half-demon Inuyasha to retrieve the scattered shards of a sacred jewel.



April 29 – No new shows, movies, films, or series coming to Netflix this Saturday.

April 30 – None this Sunday, either.

But what about the shows, movies, films, and series that arrived on Netflix earlier this week? We have:

April 25

John Mulaney: Baby J (Stand-up special)

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version (Season 1)

April 26

Love After Music (Season 1)

The Good Bad Mother

Kiss, Kiss

Workin’ Moms (Season 7)

April 27

Sweet Tooth (Season 2 – Part 2)

The Matchmaker

Firefly Lane (Season 2)

The Nurse (Season 1)

Sharkdog (Season 3)

And that's all of the new shows, series, films, and movies that we can report coming to Netflix this weekend.