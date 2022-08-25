Check out all of the shows that are new to Netflix this weekend of August 26-28, including some bonuses from Thursday, August 25.

New to Netflix this Weekend (August 26-28)

Bonus: We start with the bonus shows this week. Here are what you can watch now without waiting for the weekend, as these shows came out on Thursday:

August 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 3

History 101, Season 2 – Get bite-sized history lessons with more stories and come to learn how our society today was shaped by what happened in the past – including new lessons on technology like the GPS, the MP3, credit cards, psychedelics, and dating apps.



– Get bite-sized history lessons with more stories and come to learn how our society today was shaped by what happened in the past – including new lessons on technology like the GPS, the MP3, credit cards, psychedelics, and dating apps. Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

That’s Amor

August 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way

Loving Adults

Ludik

Me Time – When guys are the designated stay-at-home parent, they'll make the most out of it when they get their rare, precious, Me Time. Watch as Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg go on a wild birthday adventure while the family is away.



Seoul Vibe – Seoul Vibe brings us back to the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where a ragtag team of drivers and mechanics go undercover to dismantle an underground network of gangsters and criminals.



August 27 – We saved the disappointment for last – we don’t have any new shows coming out this Saturday.

August 28 – And for this week’s case, neither do we have any new shows for Sunday.

