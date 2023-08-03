A couple of dashing fellows headline our list of new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend, topped off by nothing less than The Lincoln Lawyer. Here is our list of the newest things to watch on Netflix this weekend of August 4-6, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (August 4-6)

August 3

Head to Head

Heartstopper: Season 2 – New season for the British LGBTQ+ teen romance series.



The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2 – The second half of this season's The Lincoln Lawyer arrives on Netflix this month.



Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – The live-action adaptation of the highly-praised anime about a salaryman's bucket list of things to do before turning undead arrives on Netflix.

August 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge – New series about 10 bakers competing with the help of experts in this spin-off of The Great British Take Off.



Fatal Seduction: Volume 2 – New season for the steamy South African drama arrives this Friday.

August 5 – Nothing new to watch this Saturday. Go head to the nearest IMAX theater near you if you still haven't watched Oppenheimer yet.

August 6 – Nothing new today, either, so go ahead and watch Barbie in theaters near you instead.

And that's it for our new shows coming out this weekend on your favorite red streaming platform.