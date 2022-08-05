Check out all the shows new to Netflix this weekend of August 5-7 including the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman.

New to Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7)

This weekend isn’t just heavy; the entire first week of August saw a big drop of good shows new to Netflix. So, we’d also like to include shows that came out earlier this week, such as:

August 3

Good Morning, Verônica Season 2 – Police Secretary Veronica grows disillusioned from the police force she’s part of and has decided to take justice into her own hands to help the innocent and punish the wicked.



– Police Secretary Veronica grows disillusioned from the police force she’s part of and has decided to take justice into her own hands to help the innocent and punish the wicked. KAKEGURUI TWIN – A Kakegurui spin-off that happens before the events of the original anime, this show explores more the school that puts importance on gambling more than it does on education.



August 5

Carter

Darlings

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – If you haven’t gotten enough of Ninja Turtles, then the franchise actually has two things for you this month. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is part of our list of the new to Netflix shows this weekend and the Cowabunga Collection that made it to our Top 10 New Games of August 2022. Enough talking, go get the pizza and let’s watch these kung-fu turtles fight.



– If you haven’t gotten enough of Ninja Turtles, then the franchise actually has two things for you this month. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is part of our list of the new to Netflix shows this weekend and the Cowabunga Collection that made it to our Top 10 New Games of August 2022. Enough talking, go get the pizza and let’s watch these kung-fu turtles fight. The Sandman – A star-studded cast brings justice to the source material as Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman gets a live-action adaptation. But the question is, will the adaptation satisfy well beyond the great casting choices? We’ll find out as The Sandman is new to Netflix this weekend of August 5-7.



– A star-studded cast brings justice to the source material as Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman gets a live-action adaptation. But the question is, will the adaptation satisfy well beyond the great casting choices? We’ll find out as The Sandman is new to Netflix this weekend of August 5-7. Skyfall

August 6

Reclaim

August 7

Riverdale Season 6 – Things get more intriguing and supernatural as Sabrina exerts her influence over Archie and the gang in Riverdale Season 6.



And that’s all of the shows you should know about that will be coming to Netflix this weekend of August 5-7. Check back next week for more shows and films, or check out our monthly article for the new shows on Netflix this month of August here.