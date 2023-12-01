Check out the first wave of new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix in the final month of the year.

December 1

May December – Starring timeless stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore as leads, May December explores what history and the past could affect the present, as a twenty-year couple is forced to face their past once again as an intrepid actress comes knocking to learn more about their relationship that has once been meticulously explored by the media.



Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

December 2

Surprise! There aren't any new shows, films, movies, or series coming to Netflix this Saturday, December 2.

December 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie – 2023's hippest animated film adapting a video game is finally on Netflix! Welcome the Super Mario Bros. in this fantastic adaptation of the iconic Red Plumber and the cast of colorful characters of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.



