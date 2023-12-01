Are you ready for December? Here is the first batch of new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this month of December 2023, for this weekend of December 1-3, 2023.
What's New to Netflix this Weekend of December 1-3, 2023
December 1
- May December – Starring timeless stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore as leads, May December explores what history and the past could affect the present, as a twenty-year couple is forced to face their past once again as an intrepid actress comes knocking to learn more about their relationship that has once been meticulously explored by the media.
- Sweet Home: Season 2
- Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
- Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Black Swan
- Blockers
- Boyz n the Hood
- Burlesque
- College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
- Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
- Insidious
- L.A. Confidential
- Man of Steel
- The Meg
- Neighbors
- Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
- Shazam!
- She’s All That
- She’s the Man
- Suicide Squad
- Taken
- Taken 2
- The Suicide Squad
- Wonder Woman
- Wonder Woman 1984
December 2
Surprise! There aren't any new shows, films, movies, or series coming to Netflix this Saturday, December 2.
December 3
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie – 2023's hippest animated film adapting a video game is finally on Netflix! Welcome the Super Mario Bros. in this fantastic adaptation of the iconic Red Plumber and the cast of colorful characters of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
- Welcome to Samdal-ri
