It's an incredibly busy month because of everything that's been happening in the world, but in between the holiday rush and everything else, we still need to find time for ourselves and our family. That includes spending time together in the living room and exploring what we could be watching together.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend (December 15-17, 2023)

December 15

​Carol & The End of The World

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget – Do you know what happens when a stop-motion studio ends up running out of clay for their claymotion works? Well, worry not, because they managed to finish Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget anyway, 23 years strong since the release of the first Chicken Run film.



– Do you know what happens when a stop-motion studio ends up running out of clay for their claymotion works? Well, worry not, because they managed to finish Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget anyway, 23 years strong since the release of the first Chicken Run film. Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

Familia

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh’ Christmas

December 16

Unfortunately, there are no new shows coming to Netflix this Saturday.

December 17

Unfortunately, there are also no new shows coming to Netflix this Sunday.

