There are still new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend right before Christmas, this December 22-24, 2023.

Right before the Holidays, we have a few shows we'd like to share with you. It's almost Christmas, and apart from the usual Holiday shows that you would watch with your friends and family, there are still some new shows you can watch if you're looking for something new. In the spirit of giving, here are some new shows, films, movies, and series that you could watch that are coming to Netflix this weekend of December 22-24, 2023.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend of December 22-24?

December 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1 – A brand new Korean period drama set in the Spring of 1945 that revolves around a pair of a young man and a woman who are struggling for survival as they fight monsters born out of human greed.



– A brand new Korean period drama set in the Spring of 1945 that revolves around a pair of a young man and a woman who are struggling for survival as they fight monsters born out of human greed. Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire – An ensemble cast consisting of Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins comes a space opera directed by Zack Snyder. Kora leads warriors from across the galaxy to fight against the Motherworld's oppressive government to atone for her past as part of the very same Imperial system that she now opposes.



December 23

There aren't any new shows, movies, films, or series coming to Netflix this Saturday.

December 24

A Vampire in the Family – A Brazilian family comedy about an ex-soccer player learning that his brother-in-law is a vampire with world domination plans, and his comedic attempts in trying to stop him from his nefarious plans.



The Manny

And that's all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of December 22-24, 2023. To check out what else is coming out this month and before the end of this year, check out everything coming out on Netflix this month fo December 2023.