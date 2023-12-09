Sorry for the slight delay for this one, but here are all of the new shows, movies, series, and films coming to Netflix this weekend.

There aren't a lot of new shows, films, movies, and series coming out to Netflix this weekend, but we're still sorry for not getting this out early. If you've already checked out Netflix and noticed that there aren't a lot of new things to watch, then here's your confirmation that there really wasn't a lot. Here's every new show, film, series, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend of December 8-10, 2023.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend of December 8-10, 2023

At least there are nice new shows to watch this weekend, even if there are not many of them. Here are those shows:

December 8

Blood Vessel – Blood Vessel is about six individuals trying to escape their town due to complications coming from oil pollution. Brought together by chance, their journey might end abruptly when the violence in the ship they're sailing on splits them from each other.

– Blood Vessel is about six individuals trying to escape their town due to complications coming from oil pollution. Brought together by chance, their journey might end abruptly when the violence in the ship they're sailing on splits them from each other. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6

Leave the World Behind – A terrible cyberattack disrupts what could have been a peaceful family vacation, in this film adaptation of the Rumaan Alam novel starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha’la.



– A terrible cyberattack disrupts what could have been a peaceful family vacation, in this film adaptation of the Rumaan Alam novel starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, and Myha’la. Women on the Edge – After meeting in an anger-control group, two women set out to expose a sketchy plastic surgeon, resulting in an empowering journey — and friendship.

December 9

Love and Monsters – Seven years after he survived the monster apocalypse, lovably hapless Joel leaves his cozy underground bunker behind on a quest to reunite with his ex.



December 10

Unfortunately, no new shows, movies, films, or series are coming out to Netflix this Sunday.

And that's all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming out to Netflix this weekend of December 8-10, 2023. For a complete list of everything coming out this month, check out our list of everything new to Netflix for December 2023.