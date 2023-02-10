We’re back again for another episode of our New to Netflix this weekend series. It’s not yet Valentine’s, but you can already feel the love in the air with the shows coming to your screens this weekend. Take a look below for all of the shows that you should keep an eye on Netflix.

New to Netflix this Weekend (February 10-12, 2023)

February 10

10 Days of a Good Man

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 – We follow the stories of the couples featured in the show after the series ended, looking at how the couples are doing after the cameras stopped rolling… at least for a while.



– We follow the stories of the couples featured in the show after the series ended, looking at how the couples are doing after the cameras stopped rolling… at least for a while. Love to Hate You Season 1 – Between an attorney who despises losing his cases to men and an A-list actor who distrust women, this unlikely pairing finds themselves hopelessly falling in love as they are forced to date each other.



– Between an attorney who despises losing his cases to men and an A-list actor who distrust women, this unlikely pairing finds themselves hopelessly falling in love as they are forced to date each other. Your Place or Mine– Best friends for twenty years Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week to get a peek into each other’s lives that could open the door to love.



February 11 – Sadly, there are no new shows coming to Netflix this Saturday.

February 12 – Scratch that, there are no new shows or films or movies or series coming to Netflix this Sunday either, so no new shows for the weekend aside from Friday.

And that's it for all of the new shows, movies, series, and films coming to Netflix this weekend of February 10-12, 2023.