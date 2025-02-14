On Valentine's weekend (February 14-16, 2025), Netflix has a wave of new titles coming to the streaming service. From comedies to Love is Blind Season 8, Netflix has a lot of exciting projects to watch.

What is Ted 2 about?

Before Ted turned into a TV series, Seth Macfarlane made Ted 2, a sequel to the 2012 movie. It once again starred Macfarlane and Mark Wahlberg, who reprised the role of John.

It follows Ted (Macfarlane) as he fights for his civil rights. He is attempting to adopt a baby with his wife, Tami-Lynn (Jessica Barth), which raises questions about his rights.

Ted 2 also stars Amanda Seyfried, who plays a new character named Sam Jackson. She is Ted's lawyer throughout the movie and John's love interest.

The sequel was a moderate box office success. It grossed over $215 million worldwide on a $68 million budget. This was less than half of what its predecessor made.

Ted made nearly $550 million worldwide during its box office run. It had a budget of just $50 million, which made it a big hit. It should not be surprising that a sequel was green-lit.

Love Is Blind Season 8

Finally, Love Is Blind fans can rejoice as Season 8 comes to Netflix on February 14. The first six episodes of the new season will premiere on the streaming service on February 14. Three more will come the next two Fridays.

Love Is Blind is one of Netflix's most popular reality series. It is a social experiment where couples see if they are compatible enough to get engaged and married before meeting.

The series first premiered on February 13, 2020, and it instantly gained popularity as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have quickly produced six more seasons in the last four years. The eighth season will likely be followed by a ninth pretty soon.

Chris Coelen created Love Is Blind. Nick and Vanessa Lachey host it. While Netflix distributes the show on its streaming service, Kinetic Content produces it.

The full list of titles coming to Netflix this weekend (February 14-16, 2025)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Netflix this weekend, February 14-16, 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, February 14

I Am Married…But! (original series)

Love Is Blind (Season 8)

Melo Movie (original series)

Valeria (Season 4)

Dhoom Dhaam (original movie)

Love Forever (original movie)

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (original movie)

Umjolo: There is No Cure (original movie

Saturday, February 15

SAKAMOTO DAYS (New episode)

Sunday, February 16