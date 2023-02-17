Howdy, folks! We’re up for another version of the New to Netflix this Weekend, this time for February 17-19, 2023. Here are all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of February 17-19, 2023.

As always, you can also check out our monthly release article for the month of February. With that in mind, let’s get right into our new shows this weekend.

New to Netflix this Weekend (February 17-19, 2023)

February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut Season 1 – An astronaut returns after 30 years only to find that the world has changed – but manages to rekindle a lost love, all the while getting the attention of a corporation that thinks he is the key to immortality.



– An astronaut returns after 30 years only to find that the world has changed – but manages to rekindle a lost love, all the while getting the attention of a corporation that thinks he is the key to immortality. Community Squad Season 1 – A ragtag civilian patrol squad created to improve the image of the police force faces an unexpected danger after stumbling on a drug trafficking operation.

– A ragtag civilian patrol squad created to improve the image of the police force faces an unexpected danger after stumbling on a drug trafficking operation. Ganglands: Season 2 – Five months after the turf war, Ganglands: Season 2 will see what happened to Medhi while on the loose with the teenage robber.



– Five months after the turf war, Ganglands: Season 2 will see what happened to Medhi while on the loose with the teenage robber. Unlocked – A woman’s life is turned upside-down when a dangerous man gets a hold of her lost cell phone and uses it to track her every move.



February 18 – Sadly, we don’t have any new shows, movies, films, or series on Netflix this Saturday.

February 19

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir – In this stand-up special, Whindersson Nunes reflects on current events, social networks, religion, and much more.



And that’s all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of February 17-19, 2023. For everything else on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and anything entertainment, stick with ClutchPoints.