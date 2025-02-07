This weekend, Netflix is expanding its streaming library with a variety of new titles, offering subscribers a mix of original series, returning favorites, and acclaimed films, Decider reports.

New Releases and Highlights

On Friday, February 7, Netflix introduces several notable additions:

A Different World: Seasons 1-6 : Dive into this classic sitcom that explores the lives of students at a historically Black university, tackling social and political issues with humor and insight.

: Dive into this classic sitcom that explores the lives of students at a historically Black university, tackling social and political issues with humor and insight. Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1 : The journey continues as new adventures and challenges await in the Pokémon universe.

: The journey continues as new adventures and challenges await in the Pokémon universe. The Conners: Season 6 : The latest season of the beloved ABC sitcom brings more laughs and heartfelt moments with the Conner family.

: The latest season of the beloved ABC sitcom brings more laughs and heartfelt moments with the Conner family. The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan : This three-episode documentary series delves into the intense cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan, exploring its deep-rooted socio-political significance.

: This three-episode documentary series delves into the intense cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan, exploring its deep-rooted socio-political significance. Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4: The Spanish drama returns, continuing its gripping narrative set in the gritty neighborhoods of Madrid.

On Saturday, February 8, the platform adds:

SAKAMOTO DAYS : A new episode of the popular Japanese anime series, following the adventures of a former assassin turned convenience store clerk.

: A new episode of the popular Japanese anime series, following the adventures of a former assassin turned convenience store clerk. Spencer: Kristen Stewart delivers a captivating performance as Princess Diana in this critically acclaimed biographical drama.

Additionally, earlier in the week, Netflix released:

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 : The cozy drama returns, continuing the heartfelt stories of three best friends in a charming Southern town.

: The cozy drama returns, continuing the heartfelt stories of three best friends in a charming Southern town. Apple Cider Vinegar: This compelling docudrama chronicles the true story of Australian influencer Belle Gibson, who falsely claimed to have cured her terminal cancer through alternative therapies, unraveling the deception behind her wellness empire.

Upcoming Releases

Looking ahead, Netflix has an exciting lineup planned for the rest of February 2025. Subscribers can anticipate the return of popular series, new original films, and a variety of international content. Notable upcoming releases include:

Cobra Kai: Season 6, Part 3 : The martial arts saga continues with new challenges and rivalries.

: The martial arts saga continues with new challenges and rivalries. Love Is Blind: Season 8 : The reality dating show returns, exploring whether love can truly be blind.

: The reality dating show returns, exploring whether love can truly be blind. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep: An animated fantasy drama set in The Witcher universe, offering fans a new adventure.

For a comprehensive list of what's coming to Netflix later this month, stay tuned to official announcements and updates.

