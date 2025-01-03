As the calendar flips to 2025, Netflix keeps the excitement rolling with a fresh wave of content. This weekend, subscribers can dive into a lineup of seven new titles spanning drama, animation, and international releases, Decider reports. From real estate showdowns in Selling The City to claymation escapades in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the variety offers something for everyone.

Fans of property drama can look forward to Selling The City, a luxury real estate series centered on Eleonora and her team navigating New York's high-stakes market. With no ties to the Oppenheim empire, this spinoff promises a fresh take on the franchise’s classic mix of glamour, deals, and behind-the-scenes drama. For families, Wallace and Gromit make their triumphant return after 20 years. In Vengeance Most Fowl, Feathers McGraw hatches another devious plan involving Wallace's latest invention. This delightful claymation adventure blends nostalgia with fresh storytelling for fans new and old.

Those who love international flair can enjoy Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! from South Africa or the French drama Shafted, each bringing unique cultural narratives to the table. Meanwhile, Bandidos fans can catch the second season of the Mexican series, and romance enthusiasts will swoon over When the Stars Gossip, the Korean drama arriving on Saturday.

Netflix also kicked off the year with Missing You, a Harlan Coben adaptation that unravels a detective’s personal and professional chaos. Released earlier this week, the series is already generating buzz with its emotional depth and signature plot twists.

Full List of Releases

Here’s a complete rundown of what’s new on Netflix this weekend:

Friday, January 3

Bandidos: Season 2 (MX) NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) NETFLIX SERIES

Shafted (FR) NETFLIX SERIES

Selling The City NETFLIX SERIES

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (ZA) NETFLIX FILM

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (GB) NETFLIX FAMILY

Saturday, January 4

When the Stars Gossip (KR) NETFLIX SERIES

Whether you're in the mood for thrilling mysteries, heartfelt dramas, or quirky comedies, Netflix has you covered this weekend.