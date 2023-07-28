A tailor that found himself caught in a web of interwoven secrets, and a Parisian duo of a Ladybug and a black cat both headline our list for this week for the new movies, shows, films, and series that are coming to Netflix this weekend of July 28-30. A week removed from the fantastic box office showing of Barbenheimer and following up on a ludicrous midweek on Netflix that showed us the latest in The Witcher and The Dragon Prince, we have a rather modest offering this weekend, but we're still here to guide you through what you can expect to watch during this weekend.

New to Netflix this Weekend (July 28-30)

For the last weekend of July, here are all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend.

July 28

A Perfect Story – A new Spanish language romantic mini-series coming to Netflix this weekend; Based on the novel of the same name by Elisabet Benavent, the film is beautifully shot on the very picturesque Greek island of Mykonos, along with some other locations in Greece and Madrid, Spain. A Perfect Story may tug at your heartstrings, but you'll also come out impressed by the tour you'll get of these beautiful places. Margot flees her own wedding and finds herself on a trip of a lifetime, finding romance elsewhere outside of the wedding chapel.



– A new Spanish language romantic mini-series coming to Netflix this weekend; Based on the novel of the same name by Elisabet Benavent, the film is beautifully shot on the very picturesque Greek island of Mykonos, along with some other locations in Greece and Madrid, Spain. A Perfect Story may tug at your heartstrings, but you'll also come out impressed by the tour you'll get of these beautiful places. Margot flees her own wedding and finds herself on a trip of a lifetime, finding romance elsewhere outside of the wedding chapel. Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie – The popular Netflix children's show gets an extended episode in the form of a movie where Ladybug and Cat Noir do their best to work together to save Paris from their arch nemesis, Hawkmoth, and his army of supervillains.



– The popular Netflix children's show gets an extended episode in the form of a movie where Ladybug and Cat Noir do their best to work together to save Paris from their arch nemesis, Hawkmoth, and his army of supervillains. D.P Season 2 – The Deserter Pursuit continues with a second season, where the repercussions of the incident that ended in Season 1 are starting to show face. New tragedies occur throughout Season 2 that will make it harder for the DP unit to chase their targets, and somehow turn the tables that turned some of them into the hunted instead.



– The Deserter Pursuit continues with a second season, where the repercussions of the incident that ended in Season 1 are starting to show face. New tragedies occur throughout Season 2 that will make it harder for the DP unit to chase their targets, and somehow turn the tables that turned some of them into the hunted instead. The Tailor Season 2 – Turkish drama The Tailor returns for a second season this weekend. This drama has turned itself into a global phenomenon, and fans and critics alike will find themselves once again tied to their seats because of the intricate webs of lies and conspiracies that our Tailor finds himself in this new season. Will their secrets finally unravel everything they've built in this second season?



July 29 – There aren't any new shows you can watch on Netflix this Saturday, sadly.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

July 30 – None this Sunday as well.

BONUS: However, we'd be remiss not to recommend all of the other fresh new shows that came out earlier this week that you could still watch on Netflix this weekend. These shows are:

July 27

Paradise

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders –

Happiness for Beginners – Can you find love in a group camping trip with strangers – immediately after a bad breakup?



– Can you find love in a group camping trip with strangers – immediately after a bad breakup? The Witcher Season 3, Volume 2 – Catch some of Henry Cavill's final episodes as the Witcher Geralt in Season 3 Volume 2 of The Witcher series on Netflix.



– Catch some of Henry Cavill's final episodes as the Witcher Geralt in Season 3 Volume 2 of The Witcher series on Netflix. The Dragon Prince Season 5 – Callum, Rayla, Ezran, and Soren catch up to Claudia and Terry so that they can together thwart the nefarious plans of Aaravos for the world. Will they be able to secure a better future, or will calamity fall right in front of their eyes?



​And that's it for all of the new shows, films, series, and movies you need to watch out for this weekend on Netflix. Catch us again next week for the first weekend of August, and stay tuned as we release our new list for everything new on Netflix this coming month of August. For everything else entertainment and streaming sites related, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.