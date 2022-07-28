Here comes our last weekend of July, so let’s get on the shows new to Netflix this weekend and let’s end this month with a bang!

The usual disclaimer: Netflix may still shadow drop a show we don’t know about this weekend, so please be easy on us in case that happens. All of the information we’re sharing with you is still accurate as of July 28, 5:00 PM Eastern.

New to Netflix this Weekend (July 29-31)

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time – A new Detective Conan spin-off focuses on Toru Amuro, a man with many lives. A private detective, a public security officer, and an operative of a shady organization. What is the real motivations and the real allegiances of Amuro? Find out in Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time.



Fanático – Ever wanted to be like the superstar you idolize? In Fanático, fan Lazaro takes over the persona of the urban music star Quimera and realize that being a superstar isn’t as nice as he imagined.



– An aspiring musician agrees to enter into a fictitious relationship with a departing Marine for a marriage of convenience, but things just get too real for them when tragedy struck, and now they have to stick with the cards on their hands. Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Uncoupled – After being together for 17 years, your boyfriend leaves you out of nowhere. Now you’re single, but are you ready to mingle? How will you react and deal with it? Find out how Neil Patrick Harris’ character live the new single life in his 40s in Uncoupled.



July 30 – Sadly, there are no new shows coming out on July 30. That’s one sad way to end the last Saturday of the month.

July 31

The Wretched

And that’s it for all the shows new to Netflix this weekend and the last of these articles for the month of July. Missed anything over the past few weeks? Check out the rest of the shows that debuted on Netflix this month here.