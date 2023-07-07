Here are all of the new shows, series, movies, and films that are coming to Netflix this weekend of July 7-9, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (July 7-9, 2023)

July 7

Hack My Home

The Out-Laws – What would you do if you suspect your future in-laws are actually a group of outlaws? They're in town this weekend for your wedding, but they're also robbing the bank you're working from! Would you stand by your decision to marry and accept your outlaw in-laws into your life, or will you call things off?



Fatal Seduction – A weekend getaway affair turns into a thriller right in the middle of a murder mystery case. Get your weekend steamy with this thrilling show coming from South Africa this Friday night.



Seasons – Can one have platonic friendships without feelings getting in the way?



July 8

The Tutor – A creepy tutor and a vulnerable student is the usual recipe for a mystery thriller horror story, but the roles are reversed. What would you do if you find out that your tutee is obsessed with you unhealthily, putting both of your lives in danger?



July 9

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 1 – What if becoming a zombie starts sounding like it's a better experience and life than being a slave to capitalism? Zom prefers becoming a zombie over his corporate life, but before he converts t the undead, he has 100 things he still needs to tick off from his bucket list.



Earlier this week, the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer also premiered, so you might also want to check that out! And that's it for us for this week. That's all of the shows, films, movies, and series that are new to Netflix this weekend. For more stuff to watch over the month of July, check out our July article for what's new on Netflix. For everything else on streaming websites, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.