We're midway through June, and there's nothing more comforting than getting through the first half of the month and slouching through the next weekend. If that's your plan, then don't worry fam, we've got you. In this article, we check out the new shows, films, series, and movies to watch coming to Netflix this weekend of June 16-18, 2023.
New to Netflix this Weekend (June 16-18, 2023)
June 16
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King – Follow Asta as he journeys to become a Wizard King.
- Extraction 2 – After being presumed dead, mercenary Tyler Rake returns for another high-stakes mission.
June 17
- Grey's Anatomy Season 19
- King the Land – A hotelier falls in love with the heir to a hotel conglomerate empire, and as romance in the hospitality industry is already hard to come by, their match made in heaven is thrown into even more chaos as the heir gets embroiled in a very competitive inheritance war. Watch how Goo Won, played by Lee Jun-ho, manages to retain his empire and his love life with Cheon Sa-rang, played by Im Yoon-ah.
- See You in My 19th Life
- Suits: Seasons 1-8
June 18 – Unfortunately, there are no new shows coming this Sunday to Netflix. But we hope that the previous days had enough for you to binge you through the weekend.