Here are the new shows, films, movies, and series to Netflix this weekend of May 12-14, 2023, stuff you can watch with mom for Mother’s Day.

New to Netflix this Weekend (May 12-14)

It’s almost Mother’s Day – and what better way to make mom happy but by hanging out with her on Sunday watching the following new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend.

May 12

Black Knight

Call Me Kate

The Mother – While fleeing from dangerous assailants, an assassin comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life. Here is a strong example of just how far a mother would go for their child, perfect for Mother’s Day viewing.



Mulligan – As one of the few survivors after Earth is destroyed, Mulligan has to help rebuild society from scratch. Can a few survivors rebuild what's left of America? Watch this new adult animated series from the creators of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock.



– As one of the few survivors after Earth is destroyed, Mulligan has to help rebuild society from scratch. Can a few survivors rebuild what’s left of America? Watch this new adult animated series from the creators of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock. Queer Eye: Season 7 – The Fab Five are back and these saints are marching in… to New Orleans! Watch as they transform the lives of seven deserving heroes who are ready to show up for themselves and for each other. Grab the tissues because a little support goes a long beignet! This fabulous American reality TV series returns for its seventh season, for the franchise spanning over two decades now.



May 13