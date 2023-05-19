Friday is the name of the game this weekend, as it’s the only day this weekend that will see anything new added to Netflix. But don’t fret! We’re also covering in this article all of the new shows, movies, series, and films that arrived on Netflix earlier this week. Here’s everything you should be watching this weekend.
New to Netflix this Weekend (May 19-21)
Sadly, we only have new shows, movies, series, and films arriving to Netflix this Friday, and the shows coming are as follows:
- Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom – The French comic series has been a big deal in France all this time, so its campy film series now has a fifth entry in spite of its campiness, which you might want to check out for some cheap laughs and giggles, as the Gaulic characters now deal with the feuding Caesar and Cleopatra.
- Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery
- Muted
- Selling Sunset: Season 6 – Selling Sunset returns for another season of selling real estate with The Oppenheim Group, with Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi replacing Maya Vander, Christine Quinn, Vanessa Villela, and Davina Potratz.
- Young, Famous & African: Season 2
May 20 – Sadly, there isn’t any new shows, films, movies, or series coming to Netflix this Saturday.
May 21 – Or this Sunday, either! That makes two in a row this month of May for Netflix. That sucks, Netflix!
Of course, we don’t want to leave you hanging, so we’re sharing with you also what else new there is to watch on Netflix this weekend, by sharing with you what came out earlier this week! Here are all of the shows you might have missed earlier this week on Netflix:
- Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me – An unflinching and humanizing examination of the life, death and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan, better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith.
- Faithfully Yours
- Fanfic
- La Reina del Sur: Season 3
- McGREGOR FOREVER
- Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
- Working: What We Do All Day
Yeah, even then, there isn’t a lot…
