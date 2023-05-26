Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Towards the end of May, we get even fewer new shows, movies, films, and series to Netflix, but that’s not a problem! What we have to share with you are good shows for you to sink your teeth into this weekend. Here are the new shows, movies, films, and series you need to watch this weekend of May 26-28, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (May 26-28)

May 26

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 – We’re going to see even more creative ways to cook a barbecue in this competition that will sate any cravings.



– We’re going to see even more creative ways to cook a barbecue in this competition that will sate any cravings. Blood & Gold – At the bitter end of WWII, a German deserter and a young woman are drawn into bloody battle with a group of Nazis hunting for hidden gold.



– At the bitter end of WWII, a German deserter and a young woman are drawn into bloody battle with a group of Nazis hunting for hidden gold. Dirty Grandpa

Tin & Tina – After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family.



– After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family. Turn of the Tide

May 27 – There’s nothing here this Saturday, so make sure to stock up with entertainment options elsewhere other than Netflix.

May 28 – There are also no other new shows, movies, films, or series coming to Netflix this Sunday.

BONUS: We don’t want to leave you hanging, so here’s a show that was released to Netflix earlier this week:

FUBAR – Arnold Schwarzenegger makes his TV debut as Luke, a CIA agent who must work together with his fellow CIA agent daughter. Along the way, they learn a lot about each other. Check out this new series for the returning former governor action star and enjoy a healthy dose of both comedy and action.



And that’s the complete list of all of the new shows, movies, films, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of May 26-28, 2023! If you want, you can also check out our list for April 2023 as well or the complete list for the month of May 2023.