We’re here again, just in time for another weekend of Netflix binge-watching, just in time for Cinco de Mayo. There aren’t a lot of new shows coming this weekend to Netflix, so we’re expanding this week’s list to encompass what also came out earlier this week. Here are the new shows, movies, films, and series to come out on Netflix this week and this weekend of May 5-7.
New to Netflix this Weekend (May 5-7)
May 5 – Unfortunately, Netflix deemed it safer not to compete with the Cinco de Mayo celebrations and elected not to release any new shows this Friday.
May 6
- A Man Called Otto – Otto has given up on his life after losing his wife. His grief led him to a desire to end it all, turning into a grumpy old man in the process. Thankfully, a young family moves in nearby, and the quick-witted Marisol helps turn his life around with their one-of-a-kind friendship.
May 7 – There are also no new shows coming to Netflix this Sunday, which means Netflix gets the Big L amongst its competitors this weekend. Come one, Netflix! You’re better than this!
Well, that list is a bummer. That’s the first time ever since we started making these lists that only have one new show listed for the entire weekend. So, let’s talk about it earlier this week. What came out earlier this week? Try checking out:
- Above Suspicion
- Airport
- Airport ’77
- Airport 1975
- American Gangster
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Black Hawk Down
- The Cable Guy
- Captain Phillips
- Chicken Run
- Cliffhanger
- Conan the Barbarian
- The Croods
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- Dawn of the Dead
- Flight
- For Colored Girls
- Girl, Interrupted
- The Glass Castle
- Home Again
- Hop
- Igor
- Kindergarten Cop
- Last Action Hero
- Legends of the Fall
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Léon: The Professional
- Marshall
- Paranormal Activity
- Peter Pan (2003)
- Pitch Perfect
- Rainbow High: Season 3
- Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
- The Smurfs: Season 1
- Starship Troopers
- Steel Magnolias
- The Tale of Despereaux
- This Is the End
- Traffic
- Vampires
- The Wedding Date
- The Young Victoria
- Love Village
- The Tailor
- Jewish Matchmaking – Last month’s Indian Matchmaking ended up being a big hit, so Netflix is releasing yet another one of those shows from the same vein, this time matching US with Israel through Jewish matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom.
- Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7
- Arctic Dogs
- Larva Family
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – A prequel spin-off series to the phenomenal Bridgerton, with Queen Charlotte, a historical figure and wife of George III of Great Britain and of Ireland, focusing on her rise to power and prominence.
- Sanctuary
And that's it for all of the new movies, films, series, and shows to come out this week on Netflix. It ain't much, but we're sure you'll get a lot of watch time just out of the Bridgerton spin-off series while you wait for next week's new shows.