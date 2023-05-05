Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

We’re here again, just in time for another weekend of Netflix binge-watching, just in time for Cinco de Mayo. There aren’t a lot of new shows coming this weekend to Netflix, so we’re expanding this week’s list to encompass what also came out earlier this week. Here are the new shows, movies, films, and series to come out on Netflix this week and this weekend of May 5-7.

New to Netflix this Weekend (May 5-7)

May 5 – Unfortunately, Netflix deemed it safer not to compete with the Cinco de Mayo celebrations and elected not to release any new shows this Friday.

May 6

A Man Called Otto – Otto has given up on his life after losing his wife. His grief led him to a desire to end it all, turning into a grumpy old man in the process. Thankfully, a young family moves in nearby, and the quick-witted Marisol helps turn his life around with their one-of-a-kind friendship.



May 7 – There are also no new shows coming to Netflix this Sunday, which means Netflix gets the Big L amongst its competitors this weekend. Come one, Netflix! You’re better than this!

Well, that list is a bummer. That’s the first time ever since we started making these lists that only have one new show listed for the entire weekend. So, let’s talk about it earlier this week. What came out earlier this week? Try checking out:

May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

May 2

Love Village

The Tailor

May 3

Jewish Matchmaking – Last month’s Indian Matchmaking ended up being a big hit, so Netflix is releasing yet another one of those shows from the same vein, this time matching US with Israel through Jewish matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom.



– Last month’s Indian Matchmaking ended up being a big hit, so Netflix is releasing yet another one of those shows from the same vein, this time matching US with Israel through Jewish matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom. Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7

May 4