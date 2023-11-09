Get ready for another wave of new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of November 10-12, 2023.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike drawing to a close, Hollywood will begin filming again for all of the halted productions that happened more than a hundred years ago. We're going to feel the effects of the strike in the following months, when we'll probably get fewer new films, movies, series, and shows dropping on Netflix. However, that time hasn't come yet, so we've still got many to share! Here is what's new to Netflix this weekend of November 10-12, as well as the highlights on the ones we recommend for you to watch.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend of November 10-12?

November 10

At the Moment: Season 1 – 10 unique love stories in Taiwan made during the time of the pandemic.



– 10 unique love stories in Taiwan made during the time of the pandemic. Fame After Fame / ¡Sálvese quien pueda!: Season 1 – After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of the TV show Sálvame look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series.



– After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of the TV show Sálvame look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series. Itxaso and the Sea: Season 1

The Killer – Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton star in this live-action adaptation of the French comic book Le Tueur telling the story of an assassin slowly questioning his role in the world and his conscience.



November 11

November 12

Unfortunately, there is nothing to watch this Sunday that drops on that day itself.

