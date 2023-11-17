Wondering what's new to Netflix this weekend? Check out the new Netflix shows, movies, films, and series including Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

There's really only one day this weekend that's getting new shows for Netflix, but there are a lot of new shows, films, movies, and series coming on that day anyway. Of course, we're always here to share with you these new flicks that you can watch on the platform. Here are all of the new shows, films, series, and movies you can check out and watch on Netflix this weekend of November 17-19, 2023.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend (November 17-19)

November 17

All-Time High

Believer 2

CoComelon Lane: Season 1 – CoComelon Lane arrives as the second CoComelon series to come to Netflix this weekend. Here's a new show to enjoy with your kids for this month.



Nothing to See Here: Season 1

Rustin – An Oscar-worthy performance from Colman Domingo’s portrayal of Bayard Rustin makes this new film that revolves around the second most important person behind the 1963 March on Washington, the civil rights activities Bayard Rustin, a film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground.



– A new take on the popular comic book series, using the comic's iconic art style and blending it with the film's take on events, with the entire cast of the film reprising their roles as voice actors for their respective characters in this adaptation. Set in Toronto, Canada, the series follows Scott Pilgrim who falls in love with the mysterious Ramona Flowers. In order to date her, however, Scott must fight against Ramona's seven evil exes. See You On Venus

Stamped from the Beginning

The Dads

The Queenstown Kings

November 18

There are no new shows coming out on Saturday.

November 19

There are no new shows coming to Sunday, either.

And that's all of the new shows coming to Netflix this weekend of November 17-19, 2023. For all of the new shows, films, series, and shows that are coming this month of November 2023, you can check out our monthly Netflix roundup as well.