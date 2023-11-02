Halloween is over, so you can come out now and enjoy all of these new upcoming shows coming to Netflix this weekend of November 3-5, 2023.

Welcome to the first weekend of the penultimate month of the year! Thankfully, the scary season is over, so if you're one scaredy-cat, feel assured that the new and upcoming shows coming to Netflix this weekend of November 3-5, 2023, are mostly not horror or suspense anymore! Still, there are great shows to look forward to this weekend, and here are all of the new shows that you can look forward to watch this weekend.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend of November 3-5, 2023?

There are some excitingly delectable new shows on Netflix for you to check out this weekend of November 3-5, 2023. Sadly, there are no new shows coming out this Sunday, but you must be used to that already at this point.

New On November 3

BLUE EYE SAMURAI: Season 1 – Eight-episode animated series about a mixed-race Samurai on a journey of vengeance set in Edo-period Japan.



– Eight-episode animated series about a mixed-race Samurai on a journey of vengeance set in Edo-period Japan. Daily Dose of Sunshine: Season 1 – A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care despite the challenges coming her way.



– A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care despite the challenges coming her way. Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series: Season 1

NYAD – A biopic on the disputed 60-plus-year-old athlete Diana Nyad, who aimed to swim 110 miles between Cuba and Florida.



– A biopic on the disputed 60-plus-year-old athlete Diana Nyad, who aimed to swim 110 miles between Cuba and Florida. Selling Sunset: Season 7

The Tailor: Season 3

Vacaciones de verano

New On November 4

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs Lopez: Season 1

The Amazing Race: Seasons 17 and 31

New On November 5

As mentioned above, there are no new shows coming out this Sunday, November 5, 2023, on Netflix.

