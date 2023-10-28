Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, and Parasite's Bong Joon Ho headline our list this week with their new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend, followed by regional content from Spain, Sweden, and South Korea. Have your fill for our last weekend of October 2023, with everything that's new on Netflix this weekend.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend (October 27 – 29, 2023)

October 27

Pain Hustlers – A broke single mother breaks through in the pharma world with a brand-new painkiller, with the drama focusing on her journey towards success.



Sister Death – Join this mysterious cluster of nuns as a novice, and confront the dark secrets that haunt the convent.



Tore – A Swedish drama about an aimless 27-year-old's seemingly self-destructive journey of sex, drugs, and self-discovery following the death of his close friend.



Yellow Door: ‘90s Lo-fi Film Club – A documentary about film enthusiasts in South Korea, including Parasite's director Bong Joon Ho, during their younger years.



October 28

Castaway Diva – Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society, stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva.



October 29

Botched Season 1

And that's it for our list for this month for all the new movies, series, films, and shows coming to Netflix this weekend.