Two HBO classics arrive this weekend on Netflix, and both of them are dropping bombshells, as Band of Brothers and The Pacific, two of the best World War II documentaries ever produced, are just two of the shows, films, series, and movies new to Netflix this weekend of September 15-17, 2023. Check out the rest of the new shows below.

New to Netflix this Weekend (September 15-17, 2023)

September 15

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers – The World War II epic following Easy Company as they train and head to war in Europe.



– The World War II epic following Easy Company as they train and head to war in Europe. The Club: Part 2

El Conde

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight – A romantic drama about two people falling in love on their flight home from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport to London, based on the novel by Jennifer E. Smith “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.”



– A romantic drama about two people falling in love on their flight home from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport to London, based on the novel by Jennifer E. Smith “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.” Miseducation

The Pacific – Another World War II epic about the Pacific Front of the war, following the intertwined journeys of three US Marines.



– Another World War II epic about the Pacific Front of the war, following the intertwined journeys of three US Marines. Surviving Summer: Season 2

Wipeout Part 1

September 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

September 17 – Unfortunately there are no new shows, films, movies, or series coming to Netflix this Sunday. However, on Monday, fans of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic could anticipate a new season.

And that's all of the new shows that are arriving on Netflix this weekend of September 15-17, 2023. Come back again next week for a new list, or check out our list for what was new to Netflix this month of September 2023. For everything else on your favorite streaming platforms and entertainment news, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.