We're now on our third week of September and we're getting good variety in the new shows, movies, films, and series we're getting this weekend. We've got good reality TV shows, a spy thriller, and a Korean Spaghetti Western. But here's a twist: we're only actually getting new shows this Friday for the entire weekend. But all is still good because we're still getting a lot of new shows this weekend in total. Without futher ado, here are the things you can watch this weekend.

New to Netflix this Weekend (September 22-24, 2023)

September 22

The Black Book

How To Deal With a Heartbreak

Love Is Blind: Season 5 – New episodes come out every week starting on September 22 until October 13 for the latest season of Netflix's dating show.



– New episodes come out every week starting on September 22 until October 13 for the latest season of Netflix's dating show. Song of the Bandits: Season 1 – A Korean western series about fierce bandits fighting tooth and nail for their homeland.



– A Korean western series about fierce bandits fighting tooth and nail for their homeland. Spy Kids: Armageddon – The Spy Kids are back! A new generation of Spy Kids as well as featuring Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi as the parents of the Spy Kids comes in this new kid's movie.



September 23 – Unfortunately, we aren't getting any new shows this Saturday.

September 24 – And none this Sunday also.

That's all of the new shows, films, series, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend of September 22-24, 2023. If you're looking for more, you can also check out our list for September. For your entertainment news and streaming platform updates, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.