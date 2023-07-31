Let's a-go, it's a-me Mario! Whatever your thoughts about the Chris Pratt-voiced The Super Mario Bros. Movie — whether you thought it was dreadful or just very, very bad — there's no denying that it was one of the few box office hits of 2023. Now it's highlighting the available streaming options on Peacock for the month of August 2023. So starting August 3rd, get ready to relive Mario and Luigi's largely nonsensical adventures through the Mushroom Kingdom as you sit there pondering how this is the best possible Mario story a multi-billion dollar entertainment studio and video game company with one of the most beloved IP video game characters of all time could come up with. It's so maddening that you might want to jump up in the air and hit a question mark box a number of times until it stops dinging. Anyway, it should entertain the kiddos on a hot summer day, so happy streaming!

New to Peacock in August 2023

August 1

2012

21 Jump Street (2012)

8 Mile

Admission

Along Came Polly

The Best Man

The Best Man Holiday

Bowfinger

Casa de mi Padre

The Change-Up

Colombiana

The Croods

Dazed and Confused

Deep Impact

Definitely, Maybe

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Enough

Fanboys

For a Good Time, Call…

Greenberg

How to Train Your Dragon 2

The Interview

It’s Complicated

Jerry Maguire

Marmaduke

Minions

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Neighbors

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Our Idiot Brother

Over the Hedge

Pineapple Express

R.I.P.D.

The Replacements

Safe House

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Self/Less

Sex Drive

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Ted 2

There’s Something About Mary

Tower Heist

Wanderlust

What Happens in Vegas

When Girls Ride

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – China v. England (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Haiti v. Denmark (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Portugal v. USA (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Vietnam v. Netherlands (Spanish)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Para Swimming Championships – Day 2

August 2

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Argentina v. Sweden (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Jamaica v. Brazil (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Panama v. France (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – South Africa v. Italy (Spanish)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Para Swimming Championships – Day 3

August 3

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Morocco vs. Colombia (Spanish)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – South Korea vs. Germany (Spanish)

Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 9 & 10 (Peacock Original)

LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1 New Episode (NBC)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)

LPGA Tour & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Round 1

The Northman

PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship – Round 1

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game – Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Para Swimming Championships – Day 4

August 4

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

IndyCar – Practice 1 – Nashville

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 16 (Peacock Original)

LPGA & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Round 2

PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship – Round 2

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

USA Track and Field – Memphis Ed Murphy Classic

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

World Para Swimming Championships – Day 5

August 5

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Round of 16

IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo – Road America

IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge – Road America

IMSA WeatherTech Championship – Road America

IndyCar – Practice 2 & Qualifying – Nashville

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 17 (Peacock Original)

LPGA Tour & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Round 3

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Michigan

PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship – Round 3

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Classic Gymnastics – Senior

World Para Swimming Championships – Day 6

WWE SummerSlam

August 6

Chasing Gold: Paris, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (Litton)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Round of 16

Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy

IndyCar Race – Nashville

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 18 (Peacock Original)

LPGA Tour & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Final Round

Making Waves, 2023 (Hallmark)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

NASCAR Cup Series – Post Race – Michigan

PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship – Final Round

U.S. Classic Gymnastics – Senior

World Para Swimming Championships – Day 7

August 7

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Celebrity Prank Wars, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Round of 16

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 19 (Peacock Original)

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

August 8

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Round of 16

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 20 (Peacock Original)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

August 9

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 21 (Peacock Original)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Round of 64

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

August 10

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Quarterfinal

LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1 New Episode (NBC)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 22 (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Round of 16

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

August 11

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Quarterfinal

IndyCar – Practice & Qualifying – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Indy NXT Race –Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 23 (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR Champions – Boeing Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 2

Premier League Match

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf – Quarterfinals

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

August 12

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Quarterfinals

IndyCar Final Warm-Up & Race – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 24 (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR Champions – Boeing Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 3

Premier League Matches

Pro Motocross – Unadilla

Race Day Live – Unadilla

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Semifinals

August 13

AIG Women’s British Open

A Safari Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (Litton)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 25 (Peacock Original)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Indianapolis

PGA TOUR Champions – Boeing Classic – Final Round

PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship – Final Round

Premier League Matches

U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Championship Match

August 14

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 26 (Peacock Original)

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Premier League Match

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

August 15

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Semifinal

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 27 (Peacock Original)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

August 16

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Semifinal

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf – Round of 64

August 17

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

DP World Tour & LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational – Round 1

The House

Killing It, Season 2, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 28 (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR – BMW Championship – Round 1

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

U.S. Amateur Golf – Round of 32

August 18

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

Chris Fleming: Hell, 2023 (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

DP World Tour & LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational – Round 2

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 29 (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR – BMW Championship – Round 2

Premier League Match

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Amateur Golf – Quarterfinals

August 19

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 1

A Safari Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

DP World Tour & LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational – Round 3

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – 3rd Place Match

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 30 (Peacock Original)

PGA TOUR – BMW Championship – Round 3

PGA TOUR Champions – Shaw Charity Classic – Round 2

Premier League Matches

Pro Motocross – Budds Creek

Race Day Live – Budds Creek

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Stand Up to Cancer (NBC)

U.S. Amateur Golf – Semifinals

August 20

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 2

DP World Tour & LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational – Final Round

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Final

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 31 (Peacock Original)

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Watkins Glen

Never Too Late to Celebrate, 2023 (Hallmark)

PGA TOUR – BMW Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – Shaw Charity Classic – Final Round

Premier League Matches

U.S. Amateur Golf – Finals

August 21

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 3

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 32 (Peacock Original)

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Premier League Match

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

August 22

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 4

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

LIGA MX Soccer – Chivas vs. Tijuana

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 33 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

August 23

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 5

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA TOUR – Tour Championship – Charity Event

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

August 24

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 6

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 34 (Peacock Original)

LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open – Round 1

PGA TOUR Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)

U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Men’s Competition

August 25

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 7

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

The Comeback

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 35 (Peacock Original)

LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open – Round 2

PGA TOUR Championship – Round 2

Premier League Match

Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Women’s Competition

August 26

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 8

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA – VIR #1 – WeatherTech

IndyCar Race – World Wide Technology Raceway

Indy NXT Race – World Wide Technology Raceway

La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 1

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 36 (Peacock Original)

LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open – Round 3

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Daytona

Notre Dame Football v. Navy (Live from Ireland)

PGA TOUR Championship – The Ally Challenge – Round 2

PGA TOUR Championship – Round 3

Premier League Matches

Pro Motocross – Ironman

Race Day Live – Ironman

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Super Motocross – Race Day Live – Ironman – Round 28

U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Men’s Competition

August 27

2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 9

IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo – VIR

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – VIR

Korn Ferry Tour – Albertsons Boise Open – Final Round

La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 2

Love Island USA, Season 5, Final Episode (Peacock Original)

LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open – Final Round

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets

Napa Ever After, 2023 (Hallmark)

PGA TOUR Champions – The Ally Challenge – Final Round

PGA TOUR Championship 2023 – Final Round

Premier League Matches

U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Women’s Competition

August 28

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 3

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)

When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)

August 29

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 4

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Real Murders of Orange County, Season 3, New Episode (Oxygen)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)

August 30

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 5

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

August 31

Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)

America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Diamond League Track & Field – Zurich

LPGA Tour – AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 1

La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 6

Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)

Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)