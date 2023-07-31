Let's a-go, it's a-me Mario! Whatever your thoughts about the Chris Pratt-voiced The Super Mario Bros. Movie — whether you thought it was dreadful or just very, very bad — there's no denying that it was one of the few box office hits of 2023. Now it's highlighting the available streaming options on Peacock for the month of August 2023. So starting August 3rd, get ready to relive Mario and Luigi's largely nonsensical adventures through the Mushroom Kingdom as you sit there pondering how this is the best possible Mario story a multi-billion dollar entertainment studio and video game company with one of the most beloved IP video game characters of all time could come up with. It's so maddening that you might want to jump up in the air and hit a question mark box a number of times until it stops dinging. Anyway, it should entertain the kiddos on a hot summer day, so happy streaming!
New to Peacock in August 2023
August 1
2012
21 Jump Street (2012)
8 Mile
Admission
Along Came Polly
The Best Man
The Best Man Holiday
Bowfinger
Casa de mi Padre
The Change-Up
Colombiana
The Croods
Dazed and Confused
Deep Impact
Definitely, Maybe
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Enough
Fanboys
For a Good Time, Call…
Greenberg
How to Train Your Dragon 2
The Interview
It’s Complicated
Jerry Maguire
Marmaduke
Minions
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Neighbors
The Nutty Professor
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Our Idiot Brother
Over the Hedge
Pineapple Express
R.I.P.D.
The Replacements
Safe House
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Self/Less
Sex Drive
Shark Tale
Shrek Forever After
Ted 2
There’s Something About Mary
Tower Heist
Wanderlust
What Happens in Vegas
When Girls Ride
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – China v. England (Spanish)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Haiti v. Denmark (Spanish)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Portugal v. USA (Spanish)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Vietnam v. Netherlands (Spanish)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
World Para Swimming Championships – Day 2
August 2
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Argentina v. Sweden (Spanish)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Jamaica v. Brazil (Spanish)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Panama v. France (Spanish)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – South Africa v. Italy (Spanish)
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
World Para Swimming Championships – Day 3
August 3
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Morocco vs. Colombia (Spanish)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – South Korea vs. Germany (Spanish)
Hart to Heart, Season 3, Episodes 9 & 10 (Peacock Original)
LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1 New Episode (NBC)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)
LPGA Tour & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Round 1
The Northman
PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship – Round 1
Pro Football Hall of Fame Game – Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
World Para Swimming Championships – Day 4
August 4
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
IndyCar – Practice 1 – Nashville
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 16 (Peacock Original)
LPGA & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Round 2
PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship – Round 2
Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
USA Track and Field – Memphis Ed Murphy Classic
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
World Para Swimming Championships – Day 5
August 5
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Round of 16
IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo – Road America
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge – Road America
IMSA WeatherTech Championship – Road America
IndyCar – Practice 2 & Qualifying – Nashville
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 17 (Peacock Original)
LPGA Tour & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Round 3
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Michigan
PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship – Round 3
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Classic Gymnastics – Senior
World Para Swimming Championships – Day 6
WWE SummerSlam
August 6
Chasing Gold: Paris, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (Litton)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Round of 16
Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy
IndyCar Race – Nashville
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 18 (Peacock Original)
LPGA Tour & Ladies European Tour – Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open – Final Round
Making Waves, 2023 (Hallmark)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
NASCAR Cup Series – Post Race – Michigan
PGA TOUR – Wyndham Championship – Final Round
U.S. Classic Gymnastics – Senior
World Para Swimming Championships – Day 7
August 7
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Celebrity Prank Wars, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Round of 16
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 19 (Peacock Original)
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
August 8
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Round of 16
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 20 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
August 9
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Best Builds, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 21 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Round of 64
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
August 10
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Quarterfinal
LA Fire & Rescue, Season 1 New Episode (NBC)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 22 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Round of 16
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
August 11
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Quarterfinal
IndyCar – Practice & Qualifying – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Indy NXT Race –Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 23 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR Champions – Boeing Classic – Round 1
PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 2
Premier League Match
Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf – Quarterfinals
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
August 12
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path (Hallmark)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Quarterfinals
IndyCar Final Warm-Up & Race – Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 24 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR Champions – Boeing Classic – Round 2
PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship – Round 3
Premier League Matches
Pro Motocross – Unadilla
Race Day Live – Unadilla
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Semifinals
August 13
AIG Women’s British Open
A Safari Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)
Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer, Season 5, New Episode (Litton)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 25 (Peacock Original)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Indianapolis
PGA TOUR Champions – Boeing Classic – Final Round
PGA TOUR – FedEx St. Jude Championship – Final Round
Premier League Matches
U.S. Women’s Amateur Golf Championship Match
August 14
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 26 (Peacock Original)
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Premier League Match
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
August 15
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Semifinal
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 27 (Peacock Original)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
August 16
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Semifinal
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Amateur Golf – Round of 64
August 17
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Big D, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
DP World Tour & LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational – Round 1
The House
Killing It, Season 2, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 28 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – BMW Championship – Round 1
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
U.S. Amateur Golf – Round of 32
August 18
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Chris Fleming: Hell, 2023 (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
DP World Tour & LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational – Round 2
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 29 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – BMW Championship – Round 2
Premier League Match
Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Amateur Golf – Quarterfinals
August 19
2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 1
A Safari Romance, 2023 (Hallmark)
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
DP World Tour & LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational – Round 3
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – 3rd Place Match
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 30 (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – BMW Championship – Round 3
PGA TOUR Champions – Shaw Charity Classic – Round 2
Premier League Matches
Pro Motocross – Budds Creek
Race Day Live – Budds Creek
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Stand Up to Cancer (NBC)
U.S. Amateur Golf – Semifinals
August 20
2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 2
DP World Tour & LPGA Tour ISPS Handa World Invitational – Final Round
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 (Spanish) – Final
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 31 (Peacock Original)
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
NASCAR Cup Series Post Show – Watkins Glen
Never Too Late to Celebrate, 2023 (Hallmark)
PGA TOUR – BMW Championship – Final Round
PGA TOUR Champions – Shaw Charity Classic – Final Round
Premier League Matches
U.S. Amateur Golf – Finals
August 21
2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 3
Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, Season 1, New Episodes (E!)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 32 (Peacock Original)
Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Premier League Match
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
August 22
2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 4
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episodes (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
LIGA MX Soccer – Chivas vs. Tijuana
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 33 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
August 23
2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 5
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
PGA TOUR – Tour Championship – Charity Event
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
August 24
2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 6
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 34 (Peacock Original)
LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open – Round 1
PGA TOUR Championship – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 5, New Episode (USA)
U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Men’s Competition
August 25
2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 7
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
The Comeback
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 35 (Peacock Original)
LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open – Round 2
PGA TOUR Championship – Round 2
Premier League Match
Project Runway, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Project Runway: After Show, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Women’s Competition
August 26
2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 8
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
IMSA – VIR #1 – WeatherTech
IndyCar Race – World Wide Technology Raceway
Indy NXT Race – World Wide Technology Raceway
La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 1
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Love Island USA, Season 5, Episode 36 (Peacock Original)
LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open – Round 3
NASCAR Cup Series Race – Daytona
Notre Dame Football v. Navy (Live from Ireland)
PGA TOUR Championship – The Ally Challenge – Round 2
PGA TOUR Championship – Round 3
Premier League Matches
Pro Motocross – Ironman
Race Day Live – Ironman
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Super Motocross – Race Day Live – Ironman – Round 28
U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Men’s Competition
August 27
2023 World Track & Field Championships – Day 9
IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo – VIR
IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge – VIR
Korn Ferry Tour – Albertsons Boise Open – Final Round
La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 2
Love Island USA, Season 5, Final Episode (Peacock Original)
LPGA Tour – CP Women’s Open – Final Round
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
Napa Ever After, 2023 (Hallmark)
PGA TOUR Champions – The Ally Challenge – Final Round
PGA TOUR Championship 2023 – Final Round
Premier League Matches
U.S. Gymnastics Championships – Women’s Competition
August 28
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 3
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 15, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
When Calls the Heart, Season 10, New Episode (Hallmark)
August 29
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
American Ninja Warrior, Season 15, New Episode (NBC)
Below Deck: Deck Down Under, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 4
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Real Murders of Orange County, Season 3, New Episode (Oxygen)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 32, New Episode (Oxygen)
August 30
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 5
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
August 31
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
America’s Got Talent, Season 18, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Diamond League Track & Field – Zurich
LPGA Tour – AmazingCre Portland Classic – Round 1
La Vuelta a Espana Cycling – Stage 6
Los 50, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 17, New Episode (Bravo)
Secretos de Sangre, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)