It's November! The month of Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, and Giving Tuesday. So a lot of eating followed by a lot of spending. Why not gear up for all the food and money binging with some TV show and movie binging on Peacock this month?! With new offerings like a Peacock original movie from the Please Don't Destroy funny guys of SNL, the reality drama of Love Island Games, and a three-part Peacock original special about the rise of the Kardashians, you have plenty of Peacock-ian options to choose from. So what are you waiting for? Get binging already!

All New Releases on Peacock: November 2023 Schedule

*= Exclusive to Peacock

Peacock November Highlights

Nov 1: Love Island Games (Season 1)* – The new Love Island spinoff series will bring back contestants from UK, USA, and Australia, for a chance to be crowned the champion.

Nov 1: The Hunger Games (2012)*, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)*, The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)*, The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)*

Nov 6: Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Princeton vs. Rutgers*

Nov 16: House of Kardashian (Special)* – Focusing on the three most powerful members of the Kardashian-Jenner family — Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner — this three-part series confounds expectations and what we think we know about the Kardashians, to explore their rise, reach, and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet.

Nov 17: Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)* – The hilarious SNL trio stars in a new buddy comedy produced by Judd Apatow premiering exclusively on Peacock.

Nov 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nov 30: Paris in Love (Season 2)*

Live Sports & Events

Nov 1: Collegiate Golf – East Lake Cup Final Round

Nov 1–4: LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic

Nov 3–5: PGA Tour Champions – TimberTech Championship

Nov 2–5: PGA Tour – World Wide Technology Championship

Nov 3: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Women’s Short*

Nov 3: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Rhythm Dance*

Nov 3: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Men’s Short*

Nov 3: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Pairs Short*

Nov 4: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Women’s Free*

Nov 4: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Free Dance*

Nov 4: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Men’s Free*

Nov 4: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Pairs Free*

Nov 4: Big Ten College Football*

Nov 4: Breeders’ Cup Classic*

Nov 4: Liga MX – Chivas v. Cruz Azul

Nov 4: WWE Crown Jewel (English and Spanish)*

Nov 4–5: Four Continents Short Track Championships*

Nov 4–6: Premier League Match Week 11*

Nov 5: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix de France – Exhibition Gala*

Nov 5: NASCAR Cup Series Race Championship – Phoenix

Nov 5: Sunday Night Football – Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals (English and Spanish)

Nov 6: Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Princeton vs. Rutgers*

Nov 9: LPGA The Annika – Round 1

Nov 9: PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 1

Nov 9: PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1

Nov 10: LPGA The Annika – Round 2

Nov 10: PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 2

Nov 10: PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 2

Nov 10: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Rhythm Dance*

Nov 10: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Women’s Short*

Nov 10: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Men’s Short*

Nov 10: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Pairs Short*

Nov 10: Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Texas A&M vs. Ohio State*

Nov 10: Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – UTSA vs. Minnesota*

Nov 10: Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Alabama State vs. Iowa*

Nov 10: Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Tennessee vs. Wisconsin*

Nov 10–11: Notre Dame Hockey vs. Ohio State*

Nov 10–12: Trampoline World Championships*

Nov 10–12: World Cup Speed Skating – Obihiro*

Nov 11: LGPA The Annika – Round 3*

Nov 11: PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 3

Nov 11: PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 3

Nov 11: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Free Dance*

Nov 11: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Women’s Free*

Nov 11: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Men’s Free*

Nov 11: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Pairs Free*

Nov 11: Big Ten College Football – Michigan State vs. Ohio State*

Nov 11–12: Premier League Match Week 12*

Nov 12: Sunday Night Football – New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders (English and Spanish)

Nov 12: LGPA The Annika – Final Round*

Nov 12: PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Final Round

Nov 12: PGA Tour Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Final Round

Nov 12: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – Cup of China – Exhibition Gala*

Nov 13–15: The Showcase at Cedar Crest

Nov 16–19: DP World Tour Championship

Nov 16–19: PGA Tour The RSM Classic

Nov 16–19: CME Group Tour Championship

Nov 17: Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Morehead State vs. Penn State*

Nov 17: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Men’s Short*

Nov 17: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Pairs Short*

Nov 17: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Women’s Short*

Nov 17: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Rhythm Dance*

Nov 17–19: World Cup Speed Skating – Beijing*

Nov 18: Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – USC Upstate vs. Minnesota*

Nov 18: Big Ten Men’s College Basketball – Oregon State vs. Nebraska*

Nov 18: Big Ten College Football

Nov 18: Notre Dame Women’s Basketball vs. Illinois (Shamrock Classic)

Nov 18: Notre Dame Football vs. Wake Forest

Nov 18: Miss Universo (Spanish)^

Nov 18: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Men’s Free*

Nov 18: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Pairs Free

Nov 18: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Women’s Free*

Nov 18: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Free Dance*

Nov 19: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – GP Espoo – Exhibition Gala*

Nov 19: Sunday Night Football – Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos (English and Spanish)

Nov 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nov 23: National Dog Show

Nov 23: SNF on Thanksgiving Night: San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks (English and Spanish)

Nov 23: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Rhythm Dance*

Nov 24: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Women’s Short*

Nov 24: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Pairs Short*

Nov 24: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Men’s Short*

Nov 24: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Free Dance*

Nov 24: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Women’s Free*

Nov 24: Big Ten College Football – Penn State vs. Michigan State

Nov 24: Notre Dame Hockey vs. Boston College*

Nov 25: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Pairs Free (Pairs Victory Ceremonies)*

Nov 25: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Men’s Free (Men Victory Ceremonies)*

Nov 25: Bayou Classic – Southern vs. Grambling State

Nov 25: WWE Survivor Series (English and Spanish)*

Nov 25–26: FIS Alpine World Cup – Killington, VT

Nov 26: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating – NHK Trophy – Exhibition Gala*

Nov 26: Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)

Nov 29: Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Nov 29: Christmas at Graceland

Nov 30: PGA Tour Hero World Challenge – Day 1

Nov 30: USA Swimming Toyota US Open – Day 1*

TITLES COMING TO PEACOCK IN NOVEMBER

Nov 1

14 Love Letters (2022)*

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas (2021)*

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)*

A Pinch of Portugal (2023)*

A True Christmas (2022)

Almost Christmas (2016)*

Along Came Polly (2004)*

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New (2023)*

Bad Boys (1995)*

Bad Boys (2003)*

Balto (1995)*

Battleship (2012)*

Bee Nation (2017)

Block Party (2022)

Casino (1995)*

Celebrity (1998)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)*

Coming Home for Christmas (2020)

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)*

Don’t Let Go (2019)*

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)*

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical (2020)*

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)*

Eye of The Beholder (1999)

Family History Mysteries: Buried Past (2023)*

Finding Love in Mountain View (2021)*

For the Love of Christmas (2022)

Haywire (2012)*

Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul (2022)*

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)*

Jason Bourne (2016)*

King Kong (2005)*

Liar, Liar (1997)*

Little Drummer Boy (1968)*

Love in the Maldives (2023)*

Love’s Portrait (2022)*

MacGruber (2010)*

Maid in Manhattan (2022)*

Mixed Nuts (1994)*

Mr. 3000 (2004)*

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol (1962)*

Mystery Men (1999)*

Norm of the North (2015)*

Norm of the North 2: Keys to the Kingdom (2019)*

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure (2019)*

North Hollywood (2021)*

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000*)

One for the Money (2012)*

Out of Sight (1998)*

Ray (2004)*

Reality Bites (1994)*

Red (2010)*

Red 2 (2013)*

Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)*

Rip in Time (2022)*

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)*

She’s All That (1999)*

Still Mine (2013)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)*

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)*

Thanksgiving Roast (2021)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)*

The Best Man (1999)*

The Best Man Holiday (2013)*

The Big Lebowski (1998)*

The Burbs (1989)*

The Cases of Mystery Lane (2023)*

The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating (2023)*

The Fighting Temptations (2003)*

The Hunger Games (2012)*

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)*

The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)*

The Hunger Games: The Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)*

The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost (2023)*

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005)*

The Nutty Professor (1996)*

The Smurfs (2011)*

This Christmas (2007)*

This Is 40 (2012)*

Unconditional (2023)*

Warhorse One (2023)*

Welcome to Valentine (2023)*

Nov 2

Jurassic World: Dominion (2022)*

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)*

Nov 3

My Christmas Guide (2023)*

Hitmen (2023)

Venus and Serena (2011)*

The Hero of Color City (2014)

Nov 4

Flipping for Christmas (2023)*

Nov 5

Never Been Chris’d (2023)*

Nov 6

The Santa Summit (2023)*

Nov 7

Author’s Anonymous (2014)

For the Love of Christmas 2: A Heart for the Holidays (2023)*

Giving Thanks (2023)

Thanksgiving Roast 2 (2021)*

Goon (2011)*

Love is Love is Love (2020)

Nov 9

My Darling Vivian (2022)

American Violet (2009)

Nov 10

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane (2023)*

Good Neighbors (2010)

Harlem Aria (1999)*

Nov 11

Everything Christmas (2023)*

Nov 12

Christmas Island (2023)*

Nov 13

A Heidelberg Holiday (2023)*

Nov 14

Centurion (2010)

Food Inc. (2008)

Nov 16

Vengeance (2022)*

Nov 17

A World Record Christmas (2023)*

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)*

Despicable Me (2010)*

Despicable Me 2 (2013)*

Nov 18

Navigating Christmas (2023)*

Nov 19

A Merry Scottish Christmas (2023)*

Nov 20

Holiday Hotline (2023)*

Nov 21

Please Stand By (2017)*

Nov 23

A Season for Family (2023)*

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special (2021)*

Frontera (2014)

Two Lovers (2008)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022)*

Nov 24

Catch Me If You Claus (2023)*

Marrowbone (2017)

Nov 25

Holiday Road (2023)*

Letters to Santa (2023)*

Nov 26

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (2023)*

Nov 27

A Biltmore Christmas (2023)*

Our Christmas Mural (2023)*

Nov 30

Brian and Charles (2022)*

Peacock Originals

Love Island Games (Season 1)* – Nov 1

House of Kardashian (Special)* – Nov 16

Genie (Film)* – Nov 22

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue (Season 1)* – Nov 22

Paris in Love (Season 2)* – Nov 30

Bravo Series Premieres

Married to Medicine: Atlanta (Season 10)* – Nov 6, Mondays

The Real Housewives of Miami (Season 6)* – Nov 2, Thursdays

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Season 8)* – Nov 6, Mondays

Bravo Series New Episodes Weekly

Below Deck Mediterranean (Season 8)* – Tuesdays

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 13)* – Thursdays

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 4)* – Wednesdays

Southern Charm (Season 9)* – Fridays

Watch What Happens Live (Season 20)* – Weekdays

Winter House (Season 3)* – Wednesdays

NBC Series New Episodes Weekly

Dateline (Season 32)* – Fridays & Saturdays

Found (Season 1)* – Wednesdays

The Irrational (Season 1)* – Tuesdays

Late Night with Seth Meyers (Season 11)* – Tuesdays-Fridays

Magnum PI (Season 5B)* – Thursdays

Quantum Leap (Season 2)* – Thursdays

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Season 11)* – Tuesdays-Fridays

Transplant (Season 3)* – Fridays

The Voice (Season 24)* – Tuesdays & Wednesdays