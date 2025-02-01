February 2025 promises an exciting lineup for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. From thrilling new seasons of fan-favorite shows to captivating original series and a treasure trove of classic films, there's plenty to keep viewers entertained all month long, per TomsGuide.

Prime Originals Steal the Spotlight

Kicking off the excitement, the highly anticipated third season of Invincible lands on February 6. Mark Grayson faces new challenges as he sharpens his superhero skills, grappling with personal and cosmic conflicts in the wake of his father's betrayal. The same day, Clean Slate, a fresh comedy featuring Laverne Cox, makes its debut, adding a dose of humor to Prime's offerings.

Just a day later, on February 7, Newtopia brings a unique twist to the romantic fantasy genre. Set against the backdrop of a sudden zombie outbreak, this South Korean series promises to blend heart-stopping suspense with heartfelt storytelling.

The action-packed Reacher returns on February 20 for its third season, with Alan Ritchson reprising his role as the no-nonsense hero on a mission to rescue a DEA informant. Later in the month, biblical epic House of David premieres on February 27, offering a dramatic exploration of ancient history.

A Cinematic Feast

February also sees an impressive lineup of library films added to the platform. Starting February 1, classics like 50 First Dates, Dances With Wolves, Groundhog Day, Milk, and many more become available, offering something for every film enthusiast.

Full List of February Releases

February 1:

24 S1–S9

Bones S1–S12

Man of the Year

The Exorcist III

Little Man Tate

Hero and the Terror

Ghosts Can't Do It

The Monkey Hustle

Penitentiary

Blue Sky

Some Girls

The Miracle Worker

Inserts

Hammer

Youngblood

Day of the Outlaw

Black Caesar

My Beautiful Laundrette

Romantic Comedy

Scorpio

Uptown Girls

Two for the Seesaw

Hidden Agenda

Black Girl

Teen Wolf Too

Platoon

Sheba, Baby

The Wicked Lady

Phaedra

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Valley Girl

Tank Girl

Mermaids

Vicious Lips

City of Ghosts

Foxfire Light

Sweet Land

Witness for the Prosecution

The Fugitive Kind

Summer Heat

Dances with Wolves

Five on the Black Hand Side

Topkapi

Carbon Copy

Marty

F/X 2

Deuces Wild

A Fish Called Wanda

The Apartment

Madhouse

Winterhawk

Bucktown

Last Embrace

Irma la Douce

How to Murder Your Wife

Lilies of the Field

A.K.A. Cassius Clay

The Barefoot Contessa

Sayonara

Scream, Blacula, Scream!

The Scarf

February 6:

Invincible S3

Clean Slate

The Order

February 7:

The Wild Robot

Contigo en el Futuro

Newtopia

February 11:

50,000 First Dates: A True Story

February 13:

My Fault: London

Broken Rage

February 14:

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Soltos no Carnaval

February 18:

George Lopez: Muy Católico

February 20:

Reacher S3

February 21:

Conclave

February 27:

LOL Talent Show: Chi fa ridere è dentro S2

House of David

Su Majestad

February 28:

Here