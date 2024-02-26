March is fast approaching and Prime Video has stacked its movie and TV playlists, Comicbook.com reported.
The biggest movie hitting Prime Video next month is Doug Liman's reimagining of the 1989 classic Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie is set to premiere on March 8 at SXSW before being released to stream on March 21. The film has had a rough road with Liman writing an op-ed piece on why he's boycotting his own movie's premiere.
On a much happier note, we're getting the highly anticipated second half of Invincible's season 2 on March 4.
Check out the full list of what Prime Video has in store this March:
March 1
A Fistful of Dynamite
Angela's Ashes
At First Sight
Back to School
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Bio-Dome
Blackfish
Bring It On
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Cadillac Man
Catwoman
Desperately Seeking Susan
Duel at Diablo
Field of Dreams
Friday Night Lights
God's Not Dead
Gone Baby Gone
Guns of The Magnificent Seven
How High
How High 2
How to Train Your Dragon
I Saw the Devil
Kicking & Screaming
Land of the Lost
Lawman
Lions for Lambs
Minnie And Moskowitz
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
RBG
Return to Me
Road House (1989)
Road to Perdition
Rob Roy
Running Scared
Safe House
Seabiscuit
Sleepy Hollow
Species: The Awakening
Super 8
Take Shelter
The Barefoot Contessa
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Break-Up
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Great Escape
The Last Waltz
The Long Riders
The Madness of King George
The Magnificent Seven Ride
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Untouchables
The Warriors
This Is The End
Vanilla Sky
Waterworld
What Lies Beneath
Lyla in the Loop S1
March 2
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
March 5
Five Nights at Freddy's
March 7
Divergent
Marlowe
Ricky Stanicky
March 12
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
March 14
Frida
Invincible S2, Part 2
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés
Tig Notaro: Hello Again
The Baxters
HOPE ON THE STREET