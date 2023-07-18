March Madness has always been an exciting way for NCAA Division I teams to duke it out for a national championship. The common route would be to get a good seeding in their respective conferences. Afterward, they can punch a post-season ticket. Teams in the men's basketball ranks that did not make it have an option. They can opt to join the National Invitation Tournament or NIT. However, women were not afforded this opportunity until Jamie Boggs announced a shift in their format.

NCAA Women's basketball is getting more exciting. A lot of rivalries are on the rise as LSU basketball with Angel Reese hopes to repeat. Iowa basketball's Caitlin Clark is gunning for a revenge season. The UConn basketball team aims to stay in contention with Paige Bueckers' return.

These have all been great storylines but are lacking in terms of giving opportunities. The women's March Madness is often not enough and Jamie Boggs of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Oversight Committee noticed it. They made an announcement to change all of that, via Massillon Myers of the NCAA.

“Women's basketball is at an all-time high with records being set for a national championship and Final Four viewership, and the tournament was the most viewed since 2009. This tournament will create an additional NCAA-funded postseason opportunity for women's basketball, and it comes at a time when we are seeing tremendous growth in popularity for women's basketball,” they said.

The Women's NIT or WBIT will start in 2024 and will host 32 teams. They all aim to increase post-season exposure and competition for a lot of college athletes that have not punched a ticket.

Will the next star like Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, and Caitlin Clark come from this tournament?